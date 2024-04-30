Watauga, Avery Obituaries – April 30, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Timothy Clay Robinson

August 25, 1968 ~ April 25, 2024

Timothy Clay Robinson, age 55 of Vilas, the Beaver Dam Community, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2024. He was the son of the late Charles Clay and Betty Ruth Foster Robinson.

He grew up in the Beaver Dam Community and attended Bethel Elementary School, Watauga High School, and Caldwell Community College. He lived in Greensboro and Hickory before returning back home in Watauga County.

Tim really enjoyed live performances, especially theatre shows. He was a big fan of southern gospel music. The Hoppers were his favorite group.

His favorite places to travel were Sevierville and Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece and nephew, Addison Younger and Avery Miller.

He is survived by three sisters, Tina Robinson Trivette and husband Gary of Vilas, Gail Robinson Miller and husband Larry of Granite Falls, Cassie Robinson Sheets and husband James of Hudson; two nieces, Aubrey and Annalise Miller; two nephews, Draven and Elijah Sheets; Aunt and uncle, Glenna and Forrest Everett, and uncle Edwin Greene.

Also survived by several cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. in Beaver Dam Baptist. Burial will follow in the Robinson Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday from 2:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service time, in the church.

Memorials may be made to the Robinson Family Cemetery. Checks may be made to Tina Trivette, 5562 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas, NC 28692.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Robinson family.

Bill John Harmon

July 27, 1935 ~ April 27, 2024

Bill John Harmon, age 88, of Sugar Grove, passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones Saturday evening, April 27, 2024. Born July 27, 1935 in Avery County, he was a son of Will Jacob and Birdie Ward Harmon.

Bill was a long-time member of Zion Hill Baptist Church and was a proud veteran of the US Army. He raised his family on the family tobacco farm. He and his wife were honored as recipients of the Farm Family of the Year Award in 1988. Bill also worked as a carpenter and always enjoyed working with wood. In later years he traded lumber, specializing in wormy chestnut.

Bill was extremely proud of his family and the life he and his wife were able to provide for them. He never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Bill was a Godly man who enjoyed reading and discussing the Bible.

Among his last words were “Everything I have, God has given me.”

Bill is survived by his sons, Larry Harmon and wife, Deana, and Terry Harmon, all of Sugar Grove; brother, Ewing Harmon and wife, Frances, of Vilas; granddaughter, Brandy Harmon and significant other, Jeremy Champion, grandsons, Matthew Harmon and wife, Jessica and Cody Harmon; and granddaughter, Savannah Harmon, all of Sugar Grove; and great-grandchildren, Ava, Cooper, Hadley, Trenton, Merryn and Sawyer.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Harmon; sisters, Nannie Norris and June Weaver; and brothers, Charley, Dwight, Gale, Ted and Clint Harmon.

Funeral services for Bill Harmon will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, May 1, 2024 at 2 o’clock at Zion Hill Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. David Icenhour. Military Honors will be provided at the church by the American Legion Post 130. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Graveside services will follow in the Harmon Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Harmon family.

Pamela Jean Tucker Moretz

May 11, 1955 – April 26, 2024

Pamela Jean Tucker Moretz, age 68 of Boone passed away Friday, April 26, 2024, at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born May 11, 1955, in Nashville, Tennessee. A daughter of the late Billy Gene Tucker and Nina Mae Culler Tucker. She was retired having been employed with Dancey’s Shoes and Scrubs and attended Rich Mountain Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband Carter Moretz of Boone; one son, Jason Eric Moretz of Dallas, Texas; two daughters, Angie Andrews and Josh of Todd and Brandy Eldred and Jason of Boone; eleven grandchildren, Shelby, Michael, Davey, Kayleigh, Catalina, Julia, Emily, Austin, Mikie, Baylee and Mason, and seven great-grandchildren, two sisters, Tina Cooper and Pete of Summerville, South Carolina and Susan Cooper Clark of Prattville, Alabama; one brother, Jeff Cooper and Janet of Killeen Texas; two aunts, Jimma Lou Hodges of Boone and Jo Baer of Nashville, Tennessee; two uncles, Bob Tucker and Clarence “Nip” Tucker, and her fur baby, Jack. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by one brother, James Logan Tucker and her second dad, Arnold Cooper.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Carter Moretz and Reverend Burl Greer will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Linda Gale Lewis McCoury

AUG 21, 1948 – APR 21, 2024

Linda Gale Lewis McCoury, age 75, of Newland, North Carolina went to her heavenly home on Sunday, April 21, 2024 at Watauga Medical Center. Linda was born on August 21, 1948 to the late Otis and Arlene Birchfield Lewis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband David McCoury Sr. and brothers Dale Lewis and Darrell Lewis.



Linda leave behind to cherish her memory, her son, David McCoury Jr.; daughter, Belinda Henson (Tim); son, Luke McCoury; granddaughter, Zoie Henson; and grandson, Seth Henson.



Linda was a graduate of Cranberry High School and Lees McRae College. She believed in lifelong learning and was an avid reader. She had several jobs throughout life, including working with disabled and underserved. She retired from Mayland Community College where she was a GED and Basic Skills instructor at the NC Department of Corrections. She believed there was a goodness in everyone and that all people really did try to do the “best they could”. She greatly enjoyed being outdoors and was continually tending to her garden and flowers. She was taught early by her grandmother to love the Lord and continually read and obey his word. She loved her family fiercely and strongly believed that love is an act of endless forgiveness. Her sound advice, caring nature and undying love will be forever missed by her children and grandchildren.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Watauga Medical Center ICU staff, Chris Nance and all of those who have texted, called, brought food and most importantly kept them in your prayers.



Services for Linda will be held Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 3:00 PM in the Grandfather Chapel at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland.



The family will receive friends at 2:00 PM, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shrines Hospitals for Children. Words of Comfort may be shared with the McCoury family by visiting our website at www.rsfh.net The care of Linda and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland.

Adam Kyle Henderson

JUN 4, 1980 – APR 24, 2024

Adam Henderson, age 43, of Montezuma, North Carolina passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at his residence.

He worked for the NC Department of Transportation and was the County Maintenance Engineer for Avery County. Adam was a people person having never met a stranger. He had a big heart and always was ready to lend a helping hand.

Adam leaves behind to cherish his memory, his grandparents, Wayne and Connie Braswell of Montezuma; parents, Tim and Cynthia Henderson of Montezuma; sister and family Carrie, Thom, Chase and Cameron Bohannon of Hendersonville.

Services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 3:00 pm in the chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Alvin Carpenter officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the services from 1:00 to 3:00 pm Monday at the funeral home.

A private graveside burial will follow after the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Christmas Child through Samaritans Purse or www.autismspeaks.org

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Henderson family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Adam and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Claude “Bud” Pyatte

JUL 10, 1945 – APR 24, 2024

Dr. Claude D. “Bud” Pyatte, Jr. age 78, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at Waters of Roan Highlands in Roan Mountain, TN.

He was born on July 10, 1945 in Dekalb County, Georgia, a son of the late Claude D Pyatte, Sr and the late Martha Allred Pyatte. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Pyatte.

After graduating from high school, he went to NC State in Raleigh, where he earned his BS in Horticulture in 1966, he then served in the United States Marine Corp where he served two tours in Vietnam. He served 8 years in Marine Corp obtaining his rank of Captain. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and taught as a Science Professor at Lees-McRae College from 1985 until 2022. Throughout this entire time he operated his large farm where he grew Christmas Trees, hay and other shrubs.

Claude was a gentle giant, a friend to all and a pillar of the community. He never failed to lend anyone help when needed and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

Claude leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Ann Partin Pyatte; sons, Jason Pyatte and Josh Pyatte; grandchildren, Heidi, Harper and Jaden Pyatte; niece, Karen Pyatte Agguire; and nephew, Russell Pyatte.

Services for Claude Pyatte will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 6:00 pm in the chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Brent Price officiating. Military honors will follow the service in the chapel.

The family will receive friends starting at 5:00 pm on Tuesday in the chapel.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Pyatte family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Claude and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

