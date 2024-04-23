Watauga, Avery Obituaries – April 23, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Kevin Earl Engel

March 23, 1960 – April 15, 2024

Kevin Earl Engel first born to Jane and Earl Engel was born March 23, 1960, in Detroit Michigan.

He lived in Boone North Carolina for 20 plus years. He was self-employed as Kevin’s Scratch Dent and Car Repair.



He was a vehicle Technician, meticulous paint and design on cars, motorcycles, busses and murals per City request. Kevin was an easy-going person who was kind and well liked, having good work ethics. Kevin’s passion was playing and collecting guitars and writing songs. He played and sang at church and various functions when asked. He always had his guitar with him, always playing wherever he went eager to teach not only family members but anyone who wanted to learn.



He was proceeded in death by his Mother Jane Lester, Sister Kathryn Stephens, Stepbrothers, Michael Wyscaver, and Eric Wyscaver.



He is survived by his father Earl (Marlene) Engel, Brother, Darrin Engel, Stepbrother, Charles Wyscaver, Stepsister, Susann Burney, and his significant other, Elizabeth Ruiz.



Howard A. Byrd

February 9, 1929 – April 15, 2024

Howard A. Byrd age 95, of Banner Elk passed away Monday, April 15, 2024, at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born February 9, 1929, in Watauga County, a son of the late Benjamin Samuel Byrd and Rhoda Townsend Byrd. He was a heavy equipment operator and a member of Watauga Baptist Church.

He is survived by two daughters, Janet McLean and husband Bruce of Banner Elk and Vanessa Church and Sam Greer of Wilkesboro; one son, Kim Byrd and wife Linda of Boone; grandchildren, Tracy McLean, Scott McLean and Travis McLean and wife Angela, Curtis Church, Toby Church, Clint Byrd and wife Lauren, and Morgan Trivette and husband Paul, and one step-grandson Marshall Hopper and wife Tiffany, Great-grandchildren, Chase, Holden, and Austin McLean, Rhett Church, Emma Dugger, Harper Trivette, Lila Byrd, Jake Byrd, and Audrey Byrd, step-great-grandchildren, Cameron Fletcher and Mollie Hopper , great-great-grandchildren, Peyton Million and Finn McLean and one sister, Flo Willard of Glenside, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Benjamin Samuel Byrd and Rhoda Townsend Byrd, his wife, Blanche Byrd, one granddaughter, Kelsie McLean Million , brothers, Will, Claude, Clyde, and Doc Byrd, three sisters, Rose Crawford, Lily Allison, and Daisy Gragg and one son-in-law, William “Bill” Church.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Chris Wilson will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

The family would like to thank Medi Home Hospice and Dr. Richard DeLeon for their care and service they provided.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Watauga Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 10781 NC-105, Banner Elk, NC 28604.

Thelma Lorraine McCarthy

July 23, 1928 – April 16, 2024

Thelma Lorraine McCarthy, age 95 of Boone passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at her home.

She was born July 23, 1928, in Columbus, Ohio. A daughter of the late Ernest and Mary Reed.

She is survived by one granddaughter, Elizabeth Watts and husband Larry of Venice, Florida; one grandson, Michael David List of Bradenton, Florida; two nieces, Lois Joyce and Sheila Schonert, two great-nieces, Didi Jackson and Nikki Schonert, great-great-nephew, Dylan Berry, step-daughter, Rosalind Ralston, two granddaughters, Lori Kennedy and Misty Cribbs.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Loring List and one sister, Marcela Reed.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Carolyn Ashley Furman

April 30, 1970 – April 18, 2024

Carolyn Ashley Riggan Furman, 53, of Boone, NC, passed away on April 18, 2024, comfortably in her home.

Ashley was born on April 30th, 1970, to Thomas Willie Riggan and Paula Liles Riggan in Lynchburg, VA. Ashley was raised in the community of Aurelian Springs, NC, where she graduated from Halifax Academy in 1988. She went on to receive undergraduate degrees from Peace College in 1990, and Meredith University in 1992. Ashley also received a Doctorate in Pharmacy degree from Campbell University in 1996.

After graduating with a degree in pharmacy, she started her first job as a home-infusion pharmacist in Greenville, NC. This position was short-lived as she moved to Boone, NC by the end of the year to commence a career with Boone Drugs.

Ashley’s true passions in life are found in her love for Christ, her family, and others. Ashley was truly happy when serving others, whether it be helping someone with their grocery bags, filling Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, serving as President of the Boone Service League, playing with orphans in Peru, standing in the freezing rain to test others for COVID, or traveling on the maiden voyage of the “Ruth Bell” down the Amazon river to share Christ and provide medical care. Ashley had a contagious spirit and smile. Her beauty and charm would always leave others feeling warm and inspired.

Ashley is preceded by her father, Thomas Willie Riggan, her mother, Paula Liles Riggan, and her brother, Thomas Willis Riggan.

She is survived by her husband, Corey Delbert Furman, her two sons, James Clement Furman II, and John Liles Furman, and a host of in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews who adore and cherish her memory.

The family will receive friends at Mt Vernon Baptist Church on Monday April 22nd from 5:00 until 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church on Tuesday at 11:00 AM, Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial park and Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Samaritan’s Purse International Relief.

Margaret Nelson Chalflinch

September 18, 1938 – April 20, 2024

Margaret Nelson Chalflinch, age 85 of Boone formerly of Wilkesboro passed away Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Glenbridge Health and Rehab.

She was born September 18, 1938, in Bell County, Kentucky. A daughter of the late Clarence Otis Nelson and Ruth Cox Nelson.

She is survived by four daughters, Cindy Agee and husband Scott of Cameron, North Carolina; Terri Brooks and husband Greg of Asheboro, North Carolina; Lisa Gaillard and husband Carey of Purlear, North Carolina and Carmen Murray of Star, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Danielle, Jenny, Kinberly, Heather, and Cody, six great-grandchildren and two brothers, Billy Ray Nelson and Tommy Nelson and wife Linda all of Jacksonville, Florida.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin June Chalflinch and four Siblings.

A celebration of life will be held 4:00 PM Sunday April 28, 2024, at Trinity Baptist Church. Pastor Nathan Caparolie will officiate.

Jeanne Pittman Jennings

January 3, 1938 – April 18, 2024

Jeanne Pittman Jennings, age 86, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at her residence.

She was born on January 3, 1938 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Claude Herbert Pittman and the late Eula Clark Pittman.

Jeanne graduated from Cranberry High School and then earned her Associates Degree from Blanton Business College and worked for various organizations as an administrative assistant. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Valley Haven Baptist Church in Banner Elk, enjoyed being in her garden, working with her flowers and was an avid scrap booker. She had the best memory, and would send cards to her family and friends on a regular basis. Spending time with her family brought her the most joy, especially when she was cooking for a family dinner.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Douglas Jennings; grandson, Drew Dickson Jennings; father, Claude Herbert Pittman; mother, Eula Pittman; two sisters, Marietta “Bud” Hughes, Patsy Woodcock; brother, Charles Pittman; brother-in-law, Jim Hughes.

Jeanne leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter, Fredda (Brian) Blalock of Banner Elk, NC; two sons, Doug (Sharon) Jennings of Newland, NC, David Jennings of Banner Elk, NC; sister-in-law, Linda Pittman of Pineola, NC; brother-in-law, John Woodcock of Black Mountain, NC; grandchildren, Crissy (Chris) Rickman, Preston (Megan) Jennings, Hope (Dale) Parker, Joy (Ben) Cole, Samson (Lauren) Jennings, Faith (Dustin) Smith; great grandchildren, Blaze (Luciana Ventura) VanDyke, Liz (CJ Simpson) VanDyke, Jewlz VanDyke, Noraena Rickman, Drake Jennings, Dreyson Stanley, Henry Parker, Daily Grace Cole, Holden Smith, Wesley Smith, Gracie Mae Smith, Emma Jean Jennings, Ainsley Rae Jennings, Olson Jennings, Amelia Jennings, Eliza and Evie Mae Jennings; great great grandchildren, Amias Davis, Jrue Simpson and Jacey Simpson.

Graveside services for Jeanne Pittman Jennings will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 3:00 pm in the Eula and Claude Pittman Cemetery in Minneapolis with Pastor Ben Cole officiating. Music will be under the direction of the Charles Pittman, Sr. family. The family will gather with friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm for an informal and casual visitation.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Carol Smith and the wonderful nurses and staff of Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care, Compassionate Hearts, and the loving caregivers, Sherry Franklin, Janet Nelson, Traci Castorena, Judy Ramsey, Debbie Christian for the wonderful care, and to the many family and friends who have shown so much love and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street NW Lenoir, NC 28645

Thomas Huskins Jr.

September 3, 1941 – April 21, 2024

Thomas Gilbert Huskins Jr., age 82 Years, of Pineola, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2024 at his residence.

He was born on September 3, 1941 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Thomas Gilbert Huskins and the late Evelyn Mortimer Huskins.

Tommy graduated from Crossnore High School in 1959. While still in high school he went work part time at Grandfather Mountain and continued working for the mountain, full and part time for 36 years. He worked for the North Carolina Department of Transportation and after 24 years of total service he retired as Supervisor to the road crew. After his retirement, he went to work immediately for the Avery County Transportation, where he spent 14 years driving.

Tommy had been a member of the Crossnore First Baptist Church for 55 years and was very active in his community, having served the Board of Elections Pineola Precinct for 55 years, was a Mason for 54 years, Shriner for 30 years and retired from the Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department after 55 years of service to his community. He enjoyed racing and mowing. Tommy will always be remembered for his massive and beautiful Christmas Lights and Decorations at his home in Pineola, which were enjoyed by thousands of people each year, as they drove thru the seemingly unending display.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Thomas Gilbert Huskins, Sr.; Mother, Evelyn Marie Huskins; Brother, Larry Mortimer Huskins, Sr.

Thomas leaves behind to cherish his memory wife of almost 60 years, Diana Greene Huskins; two sons, Thomas Arnold (Susan) Huskins of Banner Elk, NC, Brian Keith Huskins of Crossnore, NC; three grandchildren, Brandy Hooper of Burlington, NC, Olivia (Kyle Nichols) Huskins of Swannanoa, NC, Cy Blue Huskins of Banner Elk, NC; two great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Hooper, Aaron Williams; nephews, Sam (Marcie) Huskins of Lincolnton, NC, Timothy (Renee) Huskins of Loris, SC.

Services for Thomas Gilbert Huskins Jr. will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 7:00 pm from the Crossnore First Baptist Church with Rev. Jeremiah Parker officiating. The family will receive friends 5:00 until 7:00 pm at the church on Wednesday.

Family, friends and pallbearers are asked to gather at the Pineola Presbyterian Church Cemetery on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 10:50 am.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge.

Glenda Jean Harmon

April 30, 1942 – April 21, 2024

Glenda Jean Harmon, age 81, of Valdese, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2024 at Amorem.

Glenda was born on April 30, 1942 in Wayne County, Michigan, a daughter of the late Arnold Cook and Edna “Gertrude” McGuire Cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Dean Allen Greene.

Glenda loved the mountains. She always said “I wasn’t born here but I got here as quick as I could.” Glenda was a Christian woman and very proud of it. She always attended church and had many friends. Glenda was always on the go and loved to travel whenever she could. She enjoyed going to yard sales.

Glenda leaves behind to cherish her memory, Husband, Samuel Harmon; Daughter, Jennifer Greene; and Sister, Kay Mitchell. She loved her sisters family, Kim, Keith and Kevin and their families. She also adopted her second family, her husbands children, Samuel Jr. and his wife Jessica and their children, Stephanie, Alasdair, Iorose.

Services for Glenda will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024 beginning at 2:00 PM in the Grandfather Chapel at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with David Bunop officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Amorem 1721 Enon Road, Valdese, NC 28690.

