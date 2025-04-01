Watauga, Avery Obituaries – April 1st, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Michael Wayne Cannon

March 24, 2025

Michael ‘Wayne’ Cannon of Boone, died March 24, 2025 leaving behind his wife, Delores of 43 years and two sons, Shad McCrary and Chad McCrary, both of Boone. The love of his life was his family and two grandsons, Dakota and River McCrary.

Per Wayne’s request, there will be no funeral service.

Burial will be private.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Cannon family.

Suzanne Raynor (Paul) Price

March 29, 1945 ~ March 26, 2025

Suzanne ‘Suzy’ R. Price passed away March 26, 2025. She lived in Blowing Rock, NC with her husband David. She came to Blowing Rock after retiring from the Nasdaq in Washington, D.C. She will be buried in Exeter, New Hampshire in her mother and father’s site.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Nancy Berry Edwards

March 28, 2025

Nancy Berry Edwards, age 99 of Blowing Rock, passed away Friday evening, March 28,

2025.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website

www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Rev. Dr. David Nathaniel Mielke

January 2, 1945 ~ March 29, 2025

The Rev. Dr. David Nathaniel Mielke, STS, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2025, in Greensboro, after struggling with multiple health challenges. He was eighty years old. David was born on January 2, 1945, in Brooklyn to the Rev. Dr. Robert H. E. Mielke and Mrs. Norma Brown Bachler Mielke. After a period in Minnesota, his family moved to southwest Virginia, where David attended elementary and high school in Meadowview and Johnson City. From 1963 to 1967, he served in the US Naval Reserves as a hospital corpsman, achieving the rank of HM3 (E-4). David graduated from East Tennessee State University with a BS in 1967 and went to work as a junior high school teacher.

David married Margaret Sue Barnes on March 30, 1969, in a family-filled ceremony at Wheeler United Methodist Church in Blountville. The couple lived in Knoxville, where David pursued graduate studies in Education at the University of Tennessee, receiving an MS (1971) and EdD

(1977). In 1972, David and Sue moved to Boone, where David joined the faculty at Appalachian State University. They welcomed son Matthew in 1972 and daughter Laura in 1975. In the early 1980s, David was called to become a pastor, and he completed a Second Career Certificate at the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Gettysburg PA in 1986. For over a decade, he ministered to others as both a professor at ASU and a pastor in the North Carolina Synod of the Lutheran Church of America and then the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. He served an array of Lutheran congregations during his career, including St. John’s (Lenoir), Atonement (Wilkesboro), Our Savior (Jacksonville), St. Paul’s (Dallas), Low’s (Liberty), Holy Communion (Banner Elk), and St. John’s (Taylorsville). The ministry did not end David’s life-long commitment to education. From his official retirement from ASU in 1997 until 2015, he was an adjunct professor at community colleges and in other settings. In 2012, he completed the St. Stephen’s Course of Study of the Antiochian Orthodox Church.

Blessed with wide-ranging curiosity, David loved to read, collect things, and travel the world with his wife Sue. He was proud of his children and grandchildren and enjoyed celebrating family members’ educational attainments. An avid philatelist from the age of nine until his death, David specialized in German and African American stamps and postal history. He relished his participation in philatelic societies, serving on the national board of directors of both the Germany Philatelic Society and the Ebony Society of Philatelic Events and Reflections.

David is preceded in death by his parents and by sisters Mary Elizabeth Mielke Parrish (John Parrish of Columbia SC) and Deborah Mae Mielke. He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Sue Mielke, son Matthew David Mielke of Durham, daughter Laura Lynn Mielke of Lawrence KS (R. Scott Hanrath), grandchildren Henry Hanrath, Ellen Hanrath, and Levi Mielke, sister Martha Jean Mielke Jarvis of Myrtle Beach SC (Bill Jarvis), sisters-in-law Bettie Galliher of Bristol VA (the late Joseph Galliher), Mary Jo Craft of Abingdon VA (Gene Craft), and Patsi Trollinger of Danville KY (Richard Trollinger), and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11am on April 3rd, 2025, at Grace Lutheran in Boone, with visitation starting at 10am in the fellowship hall. Burial to follow at Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Banner Elk. Memorials may be made to the cemetery or scholarship funds of Holy Communion Lutheran Church. (https://www.holycommunionlutheran.com/)

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Ramona Ray Proffitt

September 18, 1957 – March 24, 2025

On March 24, 2025, Ramona Ray Proffitt of Boone, peacefully passed after a 3-year courageous

battle with cancer.

Ramona was born in Deep Gap, and she grew up alongside her siblings on the family farm. Ramona’s Grandfather, Clyde Ray, always joked and said, “She was as handy as about any man.” Ramona was a skilled seamstress and crafter. She shared her amazing and creative talents with many around her by making barn quilts, costumes, floral arrangements and anything she put her mind to.

Ramona will be remembered as one who loved being outdoors. She took delight in creating an outdoor masterpiece at her home throughout all seasons. Ramona was also an avid horse woman. She often enjoyed camping and horseback riding while making memories with family and friends.

Ramona was born on September 18th, 1957, to the late Johnnie and Cora Ray of Deep Gap. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one precious daughter, Amber Nicole Proffitt, and her beloved brother, Cleve Ray.

She is survived by her son, Matthew Proffitt of Denver North Carolina; Dylan Norris and wife Sadie, and their children, Kipp and Maisie, all of Vale North Carolina; one cherished sister, Myra Ray Hayler and husband, David of Boone. Also surviving are her nieces and nephew, Dakota Ray, Casey Ray, Tiffany Reece, Heather Ward, Marissa Million, and Cheyenne Hayler. Ramona left behind two faithful four-legged companions, Ringo and Bentley.

Flowers are appreciated or donations can be made in Ramona’s honor to:

Watauga County Project on Aging 132 Poplar Grove Connector Unite A, Boone, NC 28607 Or Amorem Hospice 902 Kirkwood Street Lenoir NC 28645 in the memo field put AMOREM High-Country Capital Campaign (www.amoremsupport.org/donate).

Your prayers are appreciated but the family does respectfully request no food.

Services will be held at Hamptons Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday March the 29th 2025 at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in the Laurel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm prior to the service. Services will be led by Pastor Billy Norris.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

James Leonard Greer

June 22, 1932 – March 24, 2025

James Leonard Greer, 92, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC, on March 24, 2025.

Known to family and friends as Leonard, he was born on Howard’s Creek in Watauga County on June 22, 1932, to Lois Miller and Jacob “Roscoe” Greer. Leonard studied Agriculture at Berea College in Kentucky, and shortly after graduating in June of 1955, he proudly joined the United States Army, where he served with honor. Following his military service, Leonard worked in home construction. During this time, he became a devoted member of Bethelview Methodist Church, where his building expertise was put to good use in the construction of the church’s sanctuary and landscaping. Later, Leonard worked as a supervisor in Watauga County’s building maintenance program, a position he held until his retirement.

Leonard is survived by his devoted wife and best friend of nearly 30 years, Martha “Marny” Greer; his brother Johnny and wife Doris Greer; his brother Grant and wife Ethel Greer; and his sister Gail and her husband David Hayes. He also leaves behind his stepson John Cole and wife Wendy, along with three beloved grandsons, Harley, Tanner, and Braden Cole; and his stepson James Cole and wife Kim. He was predeceased by his siblings Lena Greer Norris, Elton Greer, Emma Mae Greer Kultgen, and Jack Greer.

Beyond his work and service, Leonard had a deep appreciation for craftsmanship and nature. He enjoyed building, gardening, and woodworking, and his love for Appalachian heritage led him to author the book Oral History and My Appalachia.

Funeral Services:

· Visitation: Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM at Bethelview Methodist Church (193 Ridge Rd, Boone, NC).

· Funeral Service: 3:00 PM at the same location.

· Interment: A private graveside service for family and friends will follow at Bethelview Cemetery.

Leonard set an example of a life well lived—a life full of faith, kindness, integrity, humility, and service to others. Though he is no longer with us, we know he will be remembered fondly, and it is our prayer that these memories bring lasting comfort and joy to all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider making donations in Leonard’s memory to Berea College (https://www.berea.edu/giving) or SECU Hospice House (https://www.transitionslifecare.org/donate/).

Messages of condolence may be shared online at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Martha Miller Holaday

March 20, 1942 – March 27, 2025

Martha “Jane” Holaday, age 83, of Boone went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, March 27, 2025.



Jane was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and she treasured her family. Her home was always beautifully decorated and filled with love and laughter. Jane was very energetic -quilting, cooking, making wreaths, sewing, gardening and spoiling her grandkids. She was active in church and loved to serve with her many talents.



Jane was born on March 20, 1942 to the late Margaret and Ward Miller. She was also preceded in death by three siblings, Wanda Miller, Gary Miller and Christine Cole.



She is survived by her husband, Richard Holaday of Boone; two daughters, Deanna Holaday of Boone and Denise Merrill and husband Chad of Hendersonville; grandson, Ben Merrill of the Dominican Republic and granddaughter, Gracie Merrill of Hendersonville. She is also survived by two brothers Roy Miller, Ray Miller and wife Deloris, as well as two sisters Edith Miller and Jeanette Huff and husband Gerald and several nephews and nieces.



Funeral Services for Jane Holaday will be conducted Sunday, March 30, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in the Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Eric Proffitt will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at Proffitt’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery on Monday, March 31, 2025 at

11:00 a.m.



Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Amorem Hospice or the Proffitt’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Juanita Miller, 260 Elk Knob Drive, Boone, NC 28607.



Online condolences may be sent to the Holaday family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Milton Stephen Greene, Sr.

September 2, 1949 – March 25, 2025

Mr. Milton Stephen Greene, Sr., age 75, died Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born September 2, 1949, in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Milton W. and Anna Marich Greene.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Greene.

Mr. Greene retired from owning and operating a Masonry Business.

Survivors include his son, Milton Greene, Jr. of Boone, brother, Dennis Greene of Boone, nephews, Andy and Zach Greene of Boone and Milton Jr.’s mother, Katherine McKinney of Columbus, NC.

A service celebrating Mr. Greene’s life will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, March 30, 2025, in the Chapel of Hampton Funeral Service with Pastor Allan Perry officiating. The burial will follow in Mt. Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 until 2:00 at Hampton Funeral Service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Carolyn Elaine Ellis

April 22, 1955 – March 27, 2025

Carolyn Elaine Ellis, age 69 of the Foscoe Community, passed away March 27, 2025.

She was born April 22, 1955, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Andrew and Jennie Ellis.

She is survived by four sisters, Rosa Auton, Faye Calloway, Jean Ellis and Laura Brown and husband Melvin, one brother, Larry Ellis and wife Peggy, sisters-in-law, Della Mae and Patty and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by, two brothers, Paul Ellis and Elmer Ellis, one sister, Ann Hunnicutt, her paternal grandparents, Thomas and Rosetta Ellis, her maternal grandparents, Davidson and Mae Aldridge, two brothers-in-law, Marvin Auton and Kenneth Calloway.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Monday March 31, 2025, in Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Bradley Swift and Reverend Tim Bunten will officiate. Interment will follow in Watauga Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Dustin Beane will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Project on Aging, 132 Poplar Grove Connector UNIT A, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

