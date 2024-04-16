Watauga, Avery Obituaries – April 16, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Allen Glenn Miller

August 14, 1941 ~ April 7, 2024

Mr. Allen “Al” Glen Miller, 82, of 1581 Ball Branch Road, Boone, passed away Sunday morning, April 7th, 2024 at The Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge. Born August 14, 1941 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Earl and Blanche Proffitt Miller. Mr. Miller was a lifelong caregiver of animals and many knew him from the 33 years he enjoyed managing the Deer Park at Tweetsie Railroad, where he never met a stranger. He was a local horseman enjoying many years of working horses and mules including pulls, horse shows, competitions, and wagon trains with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Julia Sentelle Miller, one son Greg “Bumble bee” Miller and wife Mandi Miller, one daughter in law Anita Miller, all of Boone, four grandchildren Adrieanna Ray and husband Jacob, Bryce Miller, Ottman Miller, and Kaycee Miller, one step grandson Alden Dishman, two great grandchildren Kendall and Wyatt Ray and an number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sons Jeffery Miller, Tony Miller and Christopher Miller, five brothers, J. D. Miller, Jim Miller, Hubert Miller, Bob Miller, Grady Miller, one sister Lena Mae Miller.

In respect of Mr. Miller’s request there will be no services held in his memory. The family requests that in place of your sadness, when you drive past Tweetsie and hear the train recall a memory of Al. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Special Olympics c/o Watauga Parks and Rec,231 Complex Drive, Boone, NC 28607, which Mr. Miller held a special place in his heart for this cause.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Miller family.

Todd E Smith

December 26, 1959 ~ April 8, 2024

Mr. Todd E. Smith, 64, of Fleetwood, NC, passed away peacefully the afternoon of Monday, April 8, 2024 at his home surrounded by family. Born December 26, 1959 in Endicott, NY, he was the son of Ira J. Smith and Doris I. Smith (nee Evans) and spent his youth in Vestal and Newark Valley, NY. He earned his diploma from Newark Valley High School in 1978, an Associate of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Broome Community College in 1980, and a Bachelor’s of Science in Business from Binghamton University in 1989.

He was a lifelong student and man of many passions. He had a distinguished career in electrical utilities, having designed electrical substations for New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG), Northeast Power Alliance (NEPA), and Substation Engineering Company and having run the lineworkers training program for NYSEG. He acted, directed, and designed and built sets with multiple community theaters: the Ti-Ahwaga Players of Owego NY, the Elmira Little Theater of Elmira, NY, the Ashe County Little Theatre of West Jefferson, NC, and the Alleghany Community Theater of Sparta, NC. He offered dedicated service in many roles of local government: a town councilman, supervisor, and magistrate in Newark Valley, NY and a Tioga County, NY legislator. He was a man of faith, having attended St. John’s Episcopal Church of Speedsville, NY and St. Luke’s Episcopal Church of Boone, NC. He loved woodworking and carpentry; his golden retrievers Riley, Eliot, Tucker, and Preston; vintage cars; baseball; the Carolina Tar Heels; hosting parties; connecting with new people; and – above all – his wide community of family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joan Stoughton Smith; his brother Kirk F. Smith and wife Sharon Smith, his sister Sandra K. Shaheen and husband John Shaheen; his father-in-law Maurice Stoughton, brother-in-law Tim Stoughton, and sister-in-law Emily Olney and husband Will Olney, and sister-in-law Linda Yetter; his son Ira T. Smith, daughter-in-law Jewel Davis, and granddaughter Wren Lee Smith; his son Kenneth R. Smith and his partner Dahnia M. Asfour; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A service will be held Saturday, May 4 at 11:00 AM at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone, NC. Additionally, a celebration of life will take place in New York at a date to be announced, with burial to follow at Hope Cemetery in Newark Valley, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Kitchen Renovation Fund or the Ti-Ahwaga Community Players of Owego, NY (tiahwaga.com).

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Smith family

Lewis “Ray” Moody

March 9, 1938 ~ April 14, 2024

Lewis ‘Ray’ Moody, age 86, life-long resident of the Mountain Dale Community, went home to meet his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April l4, 2024. Born March 9, 1938 in Watauga County, he was a son of Arthur Finley and Edna Faye Johnson Moody. Ray was a long time member of Mountain Dale Baptist Church. He loved his family and was so proud of each and every one of them. He was always there to be mister ‘Fix-it’ for anyone. Ray worked on cars most of his life and was considered one of the best ‘Framemen’ in the business. He retired from Andrews Motors Company with 47 years of service.

Ray is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patsy Fox Moody; son, Steven Moody and wife, Amy, of Zionville; daughter, Brenda Henson and husband, Jeff, of Vilas; three granddaughters, Amber Studstrup and husband, Kristian, Robin Carter and husband, Richard, and Addison Moody; one great-grandson, Hunter Studstrup; two great granddaughters, Maya and Ava Carter; four brothers, Dean Moody and wife, Jennie, of Vilas, Carl Moody and wife, Lennis of Vilas, A. R. Moody and wife, Pansy, and Ivan Moody, all of Vilas; four sisters, Bernice Braswell, Ruth May, and Carolyn Wilson and husband, Dale, all of Vilas, and Judy McNamee and husband, Don, of Zionville. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Dean Braswell and Earl May.

Funeral services for Ray Moody will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, April 17th, at 2 o’clock at Mountain Dale Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Eric Cornett and Rev. Derick Wilson. Graveside services will follow in the Mountain Dale Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, April l6th, from 6 until 8 o’clock at Austin & Barnes.

Flowers are appreciated or the family suggests memorials to the Mountain Dale Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Travis Cornett, 521 Bamboo Heights, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Moody family.

David Grey Miller

November 17, 1956 – April 8, 2024

David Grey Miller, age 67 of Zionville, NC made the peaceful transition to his Heavenly home on April 8, 2024, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

David was born on November 17, 1956, to Earl and Lucille Wilson Miller of Zionville, NC. David was brought up, raised his family, and started a business in his beautiful community of Zionville. David loved working. He often said running heavy equipment was his golf. He also enjoyed his classic cars and trucks and going to car shows. He enjoyed going to Sunset Beach with Terri and spending all his spare time with his family and enjoyed sunsets and sharing pictures of them on Facebook.

David loved his family with a devotion that is unmatched. Anyone who talked to David for any amount of time knew that he loved his family immensely. A family friend recalled a conversation with David as a young man where he declared that all he wanted was to build a wonderful life for his children and wife. He not only built something wonderful, but truly created a legacy. His children certainly knew what the love of a true father should feel like. There was no better example of what a loving person or parent should be.

When he became a papaw, a new favorite role was discovered. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren so deeply and devotedly.

As strong as the love he shared was, the loss is almost unbearable. The children and grandchildren vow to honor him by trying to be half the person their dad and Papaw was.

David and Terri met in 1976, when they were 18 and 19 years old. They were attached at the hip immediately. Terri was definitely the light and love of his life. He was most happy when he was making Terri happy. Not many couples can work together 24/7 and live together, but they did so with joy and happiness.



Even before they were married, they decided to grow a business together. Terri’s dad taught David how to do bodywork and they built a body shop. David also continued with his dad’s business that sold seed and fertilizer. That is how David Miller Body Shop came to be. The business continued to change and grow until becoming Miller’s Supply, a staple in the community. With family that chose to work side by side with David and Terri, the business thrived, and it serves the community.



David had a heart for and knew the importance of serving his community. He helped build the Zionville Fire Department and served as chief for 13 years. He was a member of the Zionville first responders which he also served for many years. He served on committees for building the new Mabel School, Blue Ridge Mac committee, and the Ruritan Club, where he loved to help with the fish fry. He loved to dress as Santa and deliver treat bags to neighborhood children and continued the tradition through these past two holidays dressing as Santa at Mabel School. Serving was engrained in who David was, and he used his business as a way of service to his community. He took his biggest pride in serving his church. His God and church were the focus and center of his heart. He loved his church and church family. He served as a deacon for Zionville Baptist Church and was there whenever the doors were open. Even in his last few months, he decided he wanted to donate any love offerings he was given to build a playground for the children at the church. His love for God was evident in his service to his community. In his sickness, he still had others in his thoughts, and how he could help.



David will be remembered for his happiness, integrity, helpfulness, kindness, being an exceptional friend and a devoted Christian. The most beautiful words and vibrant adjectives could never truly describe the man David Miller was. David did life right; he had his priorities in order. A life well lived.



David is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Lucille Miller, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Nulan and Pearl Watson, and brother n law Ricky Lee Watson.



Those left to cherish his memory are his adoring wife Terri Miller of 45 1/2 years. Daughters; Cindy Isaacs and husband Frankie of Zionville, Jennifer Miller of Zionville, Leslie Tankersley and husband Todd of Zionville. Grandchildren, Caleb Isaacs, Cheyenna and husband Cody Hampton, and Titus Tankersley. Great-granddaughter Catherine Pearl Hampton and Cora on the way. Sister, Debbie Potter and husband JV of Zionville. Brother, Donald Miller and wife Amy of Zionville. In-laws, Freddy and Dianne Phipps of Trade, TN, and Glenn and Pam Grubb of Todd, NC. He is also loved by many nieces and nephews and so many friends.



Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Zionville Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Zionville Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, from 5:00 until 8:00, at Alliance Bible Fellowship.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to, Zionville Baptist Church Playground Fund, P.O. Box 132, Zionville, NC 28698.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Harry Gene Holaday

March 29, 1931 – April 9, 2024

Harry “Bud” Gene Holaday, age 93 of Boone went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at his home.

He was a member of Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church and a veteran having served in the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Earlene Miller Holaday of the home, one sister, Jennifer Denny of New Castle, Indiana; two brothers, Lynn Holaday and Richard Holaday both of Boone. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Wilbur and Margaret Holaday, two sisters, Carolyn Lye and Joann Griffis, and one brother, Wilbur Holaday.

A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Eric Proffit will officiate.

The family will receive friends following the service.

The family respectfully request no food and in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Tony M. Ray

May 1, 1948 – April 11, 2024

Tony M. Ray age 75 of Boone passed away Thursday, April 11, 2024, at his home.

He was born May 1, 1948, in Catawba County. A son of the late Ronda and Georgia Ray.

He is survived by his wife Robin Costner Ray of Boone; two daughters, Georgia Ray Brannon and husband Shawn of Jefferson and Cara Leigh Ray Osborne and husband Reece of Deep Gap; one son, Tony Michael Ray II and fiance Ashley Profitt of Boone; four granddaughters, Tori Goss of Boone; Haylen Osborn of Deep Gap; Reagan Johnson of Boone; and Rhyder Osborn of Deep gap; two brothers, Ronnie Ray of Boone and Ricky Ray and wife Deborah of Boone, and one brother-in-law, Wayne Welbon of Illinois. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Welborn and a sister-in-law, Jean Ray.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Pete G. Leslie

June 13, 1937 – April 13, 2024

Pete G. Leslie, age 86 of Banner Elk, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Watauga Medical Center.

Mr. Leslie was born June 13, 1937, in Dinwiddie, Virginia. A son of the late Carl Madison Leslie and Dorothy Browning Leslie. He was retired from Goodyear, a member of Foscoe Christian Church, and was a veteran having served in the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife Nel Williams Leslie of Banner Elk; one son, Dennis Michael Leslie and wife Sandy of Spartanburg, South Carolina; one daughter, Stephanie Cranford and husband Jefferson of Charlotte and one grandson, Zachary Cranford of Charlotte.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Jean Leslie and two brothers, Lawrence Morris Leslie and Eugene Carlton Leslie.

A celebration of life will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Foscoe Christian Church. Pastor Chris Wilson will officiate.

The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Foscoe Christian Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Greta Odenia Wilson

April 1, 1932 – April 14, 2024

Greta Odenia Wilson age 92 of Boone passed away at home to her heavenly home on Sunday April 14, 2024 with her children by her side. She was a lifelong resident of Watauga County born on April 1, 1932 to the late Owen and Ella Little.

On August 13, 1949 she married the love of her life Willian Eugene “Gene” Wilson. She was a homemaker, loving and devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother with her special title of “Nannie” which always brought a sweet smile to her face. She loved her family with such passion, preparing many home cooked meals that brought them all together in her home. She loved the lord and her church, being a long time member of Greenway Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Gene Wilson, daughter Kelia Ann Wilson, her parents Owen and Ella Little and bother Mickey Little.

Those left to cherished her memory are son Tim Wilson and wife Mary Alice, daughter Keva Sigmon and husband Maran, son Travis Wilson and wife Teresa. Grandchildren Daniel Wilson, Rayland Wilson and wife Krystal, Traver Wilson and wife Lindsey, Chelsea Johnston and husband Robert, Tanner Wilson and wife Sydney. She is also survived by 9 great grandchildren. Brother in-law Calvin Wilson and wife Winnie, sister in-laws Patsy little and Sandy Wicker. A number of nieces and nephews and a special loving friend and caregiver Tempie Woodring.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on April 17, 2024 at Greenway Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from11am-1pm prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: Mount Lawn Cemetery Association P.O Box 1787, Boone, NC 28607. (828)264-3977 MountLawnBoone@gmail.com or to AMOREM Hospice and Palliative Care 902 Kirkwood Street, NW Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be sent to the Wilson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Creation service is in charge of the arrangements

Janice Schurman Wahab

May 1, 1952 – April 14, 2024

Janice Schurman Wahab, age 71, of Boone passed away Sunday April 14, 2024, at Glenbridge Health and Rehab.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Betty Kay Parker Knaack

June 19, 1950 – April 7, 2024

Betty Kay Parker Knaack, age 73, of Newland, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on April 7, 2024, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC surrounded by her family. Betty was born on June 19, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Ronald Avery Parker and Gladys Dovie Parker.



She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Betty worked at the TRW plant in Newland before dedicating over 25 years of her life as a CNA, providing care for others in their homes. She was known for her warm smile, love for gardening, cooking, thrift store shopping, and cherished moments spent with her family

Betty was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Newland, NC, where she found solace and community. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



Betty is survived by her husband of 48 years, Henry Jay Knaack, Michelle Plummer; daughter and husband Mike Plummer; granddaughters Avery Plummer and Madison Plummer; Jay Knaack; son, Renee Hicks and husband Ray Hicks and five step grandchildren; Randall Booker; grandson and three great grandchildren, Gabriel, Ian and Adrionna; siblings, Lisa Turbyfill (Sam), Clotta Smith, David Parker (Ann), Joe Parker (Norma), and Tommy Parker (Kathy) with several other nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and Ron Parker, mother-in-law Anona Knaack, father in law Charles Knaack and daughter, Crystal Gayle Knaack.



A funeral service to honor and celebrate Betty’s life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Newland, NC, with receiving of friends from 1-2 pm and the funeral at 2. Graveside services will be held following the funeral at Parker Cemetery on Parker Hollow Lane.



The family would like to thank the staff at Life Care Center of Banner Elk and Watauga Medical Center for their wonderful care given to Betty while she was there. They would also like to thank Hospice of the Blue Ridge for their services.



Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Knaack family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net. The care of Betty and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Freddie Lawn Coleman

March 26, 1947 – April 8, 2024

Freddie Lawn Coleman, age 77, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cannon Memorial Hospital. Freddie was born on March 26, 1947, in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Arthur Lon Coleman and Frankie Johnson Coleman.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Uncles ,Paul Coleman, Conlie Coleman, Dana Coleman, Carl Coleman; Aunts, Bertie Calhoun Ethel Honeycutt and Nerva Jane Coleman; and Grandparents, Edd Johnson, Linda Johnson, Rev. Nat Coleman and Linda Coleman.



Freddie loved and enjoyed drag racing. He was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. He dearly loved his employment of 47 years with Loven Lumber Company, and all the people he met while working there.



Freddie leaves behind to cherish his memory Wife of 56 years, Judy Coleman of the home; Son, Terry Coleman and wife Deana of Newland; Daughter, Brandy Coleman; Grandson, Ryland Morgan; Special Cousin, Ann Coleman and husband Dellmos Vance of Newland; and numerous other cousins.

Services for Freddie Coleman will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2024, beginning at 2:00 PM in the Grandfather Chapel in Newland with Rev. Clay Waycaster officiating.



The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 PM on Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Coleman Family Cemetery on Old Spanish Oak Road in Newland. Serving as pallbearers will be: Carey Lynn Loven III, Dellmos Vance, Mike Ellis, J.T. Townsend, William Daniels, Jeff Puckett, Tim Dyer, Jacob Hicks and Charles Rupard. Honoray pallbearers are: Clyde McKinney, Mike Trice, Butch Hughes, and Steve English.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Avery County EMS and the staff of Cannon Memorial Hospital Emergency Department.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Avery County EMS. Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Coleman family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

Rosa Daniels Crowder

February 2, 1957 – April 11, 2024

Rosa Daniels Crowder, age 67, of Spruce Pine, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at her home with her family by her side.



She was born on February 2, 1957 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Dollie Daniels.



Rosa retired from the Avery County Schools, where she had worked as a Custodian at Newland Elementary School. She was member of the Fairview Baptist Church. Rosa loved to cook and spend time in her garden, especially when she would see a hummingbird. Her family meant the world to her, she loved to spend time with her grandkids, and they will always remember her tatercakes.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Dollie Belle Daniels; two daughters, Tresea Crowder, Denise Taylor; two sisters, Glenda Daniels, Charlene Daniels.



Rosa leaves behind to cherish her memory husband of 52 years, Alec Crowder; daughter, Pamlea (Douglas) Shuford of Spruce Pine, NC; son, Bryan Crowder of Spruce Pine, NC; sister, Chenilla (Bill) Benfield of Newland, NC; brother, Butch (Judy) Daniels of Newland, NC; five grandchildren, Brittany (Caleb) Crowder of Buladean, NC, Jonathan Duncan of Morganton, NC, Brandy Duncan of Bakersville, NC, Kimberly Reid of Bakersville, NC, Mikey Reid of Spruce Pine, NC; five great grandchildren, Jaylen, Cayden, Ayden, Grayson and Evee.



Services for Rosa Crowder will be held on Monday, April 15, 2024 beginning at 2:00 pm from the Fairview Baptist Church with Rev. Josh Matney and Rev. Ronnie Trivett officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery.



The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Monday at the church.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge for the loving and tender care they provided to Rosa and her family.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hopsice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777.



Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Crowder family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net The care of Rosa and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

