Watauga, Avery Obituaries – April 15th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Francis Kay Fogleman

January 9, 1932 ~ April 7, 2025

Francis (Frank) Kay Fogleman, most recently of Blowing Rock, NC passed away peacefully Monday, April 7, 2025 at the Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge. He was 93.

Mr. Fogleman was born January 9, 1932 in Verda, Louisiana. He was raised by his parents Willie Keller (W.K.) Fogleman and Nodie Dean Fogleman in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. After graduating from Baton Rouge High School in 1949, he joined the Marines in 1950. He was awarded a Purple Heart from injuries he sustained while stationed in Korea. Following his active service in the Marines, he continued to serve as a star recruiter for the Marines in Baton Rouge, LA. When asked about why he was so successful in his recruiting efforts, he remarked “I can talk quicker and longer than the average individual”. He married Marguerite Flint Fogleman in 1959. Frank and Marguerite moved from Baton Rouge, LA to Wilmington, NC and were there several years before relocating to North Augusta, SC in 1965.

In 1972 Frank and Marguerite divorced and Frank returned to Baton Rouge, LA. In 1979 he married Amy Elliott Fogleman. He and Amy lived in Baton Rouge, Alexandria, and Pollock, LA prior to relocating to the Raleigh, NC area in the early 2000s. They remained married for 45 years prior to Amy’s passing in March, 2024.

Frank thoroughly enjoyed landscaping and he and his wife Amy even had a nursery business in Louisiana for many years. If not working in the yard, Frank could be found out in the woods hunting or on the lake fishing.

He spent most fall weekends in the woods deer hunting and took a large number of bass and catfish from Toledo Bend Reservoir in Louisiana over the years. He loved dogs and cats and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his furry family members over the years including his beloved Scooter, a Siamese cat, and Mister, a miniature Schnauzer.

Survivors include three sons: Scott Keller Fogleman of Blowing Rock, NC; Marion Starks of Dallas, TX; Walter Starks of Chapel Hill, NC. Survivors also include one granddaughter, Elizabeth Fogleman Smith of Zebulon, NC; one grandson Joel Beckett Fogleman of Garner, NC; one great granddaughter due to Joel Fogleman and his wife Anne-Marie Fogleman in May, 2025.

He was predeceased by both Marguerite Flint Fogleman of North Augusta, SC (2020) and Amy Elliott Fogleman of Durham, NC (2024), his father Willie Keller Fogleman and his mother Nodie Dean Fogleman, both of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Family requests memorials to the Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge in Blowing Rock, NC where he spent the final year of his life. Thanks to the many staff members there and Liberty Hospice as well who helped take care of him in his last months. A special thanks to Nurse Elvie who provided an extremely professional and informative level of care during his final months.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Fogleman family.

Bonita Marie (Guy) Phillips

September 2, 1940 ~ April 8, 2025

Our beloved mom and grandma, Bonita Marie Guy Phillips, 84, of Beech Creek, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. She was born to Thelma Lee Hicks Guy and Ray Odell Guy on September 2, 1940. She lived most of her life in Beech Creek.

Bonita belonged to Beech Creek Regular Baptist Church, where she joyfully attended as a lifelong member with her husband, Earl. She was surrounded by dear and long- lasting friendships throughout her life. Bonita was also a motivated and hardworking person, tending the family farm from childhood and later carrying the mail, caring for children at a daycare, and providing in-home cleaning services, among other pursuits.

She loved animals, gardening and canning, tending to her home, and caring for her family. She enjoyed remembering loved ones who had gone on before her, especially in stories that made her laugh. She liked April Fool’s Day and black coffee made in her own coffee pot by her son, Danny. Bonita sought to be happy through times of grief, of which, in her life between two great floods, she knew many. She found her strength in the Lord.

Bonita was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Earl Phillips; her parents, Ray and Thelma Lee Guy; six brothers, Eddie Joe, Junior Ray, Ralph, Robert, Lon, and Terry; and one sister, Shelby Jean Guy Jones.

She is survived by two children, Danny Phillips and wife Laurie and Josh Phillips and wife Amanda, all of Sugar Grove; four grandchildren, Benjamin Phillips and wife Whitney of Old Beech Mountain, Anna Phillips of Winston-Salem, Olivia Phillips of Bloomington, IN, and Austin Phillips and wife Chloe of Sugar Grove; special nephews Anthony Jones and wife Barbara of Sugar Grove and Shane Jones and wife Kristy of Butler, TN; sister-in-laws, Betty Phillips Bentley and husband Sam, and Kate Phillips Cogan, all of Boone; many other cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A visitation and service honoring Bonita’s life will be held at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home on Thursday, April 10. The family will receive friends starting at 1 pm and the service will begin at 2 pm. Preacher Jeff Greene will lead the service.

The family would like to thank special caregiver Kathy Phillips, and all of Bonita’s friends and neighbors who have helped with her care throughout the years, for loving her so well.

Online condolences may be shared with the Phillips family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Phillips family.

Wilburn “Fred” Bunten

January 10, 1937 ~ April 9, 2025

Wilburn “Fred” Bunten, 88, of Elk Park, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, surrounded by his family. Fred was proceeded in death by his parents, William “Clyde” Bunton and Rebecca “Ruth” Farthing, brothers Allen (Lois) and Ted (Thelma) Bunton and grandsons Ben Bonnett-Bunten and David Chad Bunten.



Fred is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mildred Grace Arnette and sons Greg, Jeff (Mickie), Teddy (Shelby) and Tim (Susan). Fred is survived by eight grandchildren Josh Bunten (Ashley), Rebekah Morris (Dlyan) Stephen Bunten (Cheryl), Maria Florczak (David), Andy Bunten, Ashley Bonnett-Bunten, Braydon Bonnett-Bunten and Carson Bunten. Fred was blessed with thirteen great-grandchildren, Landon, Kimberly, Adeline, Sophie, Asa, Leah, Oaklyn, Emberlyn, Andriana, Aiden, Arianna, Ava, and Ryan.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Mount Gilead Baptist Church. Visitation will be held at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home in Boone, NC, Friday, April 11, 2025, from 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Revs. Derek Wilson and Tim Bunten will officiate.



A private interment will follow the service in the Mount Gilead Church Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to Mount Gilead Church Cemetery Fund, 3041 Flat Springs Road, Elk Park, NC 28622 or Hospice and Home Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777. Envelopes for donations will be available at the visitation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Austin and Barnes Funeral Home.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Bunten family.

Roy Rogers Keller

April 24, 1950 ~ April 10, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Roy Rogers Keller, age 74, on April 10th, 2025. He left this world alongside his beloved cat, Ninja, his constant companion.

Roy was an avid pilot whose dream of flying began as a young boy. He made that dream come true by getting his start in the U.S. Air Force, where his love for aviation took root. He later became a flight instructor and proudly served as a private pilot, sharing his passion for the skies with others. In his final journey, Roy took his last flight—and flew west.

His love for flying was only matched by his deep love for his family.

When his daughters or grandchildren walked into the room, his smile could light it up. He adored his wife and treasured every moment spent with his loved ones. No one could tell a story quite like Roy—his laugh was contagious, and his presence unforgettable.

He leaves behind a legacy of adventure, love, and laughter.

Roy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janice Sims Keller; daughters, Amanda Arlene Moss and husband, Anthony, of Winston-Salem and Olivia Jenkins and husband Kevin, of Crumpler; three grandsons, Hayden and Mason Jenkins and Quinton Moss; and sisters Arlene Townsend and husband, Ron and Ann Vines, all of Elizabethton, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Joseph Alexander and Lilie Laws Keller, sisters, Nell Foster, Jean Greene and two infant sisters, and brothers, Billy, Dale, Clarence, Ray and Commodore Keller.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 14, 2025 in the Green Valley Baptist Church Cemetery, 260 Council Ward Road, Sugar Grove, NC 28679. Please arrive at 1:30 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Eric Cornett and Rev. Steve Greene.



The family suggest, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Green Valley Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Brenda Potter, 622 Buckeye Road, Elk Park, NC 28622 or to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Keller family.

Denver Roy Dotson

Denver Roy Dotson, age 79, passed away peacefully in his home on April 2, 2025. With strength and fearlessness, he defeated the debilitating effects of cancer and stepped into Heaven, joining his parents Jesse and Mayme Dotson, his brother Steve Dotson, his sister Lovola Dotson Foltz and a host of dogs he loved and lost over the course of his sixty-year marriage. Denver’s first and foremost love and loyalty stood with Jesus Christ, and he served Him faithfully all of his life. Denver mentored youth groups and shared his vast knowledge of the Bible and the Lord with an uncountable number of others throughout his lifetime. The man who could literally fix or build anything, “Grandpa”, as he was known by nearly everyone, loved time in his workshop, time with his grandchildren and dogs, and basketball. He played basketball at First Christian Church until a few months before his death, and he embraced his health and active life every day. He will be remembered for his writing, his terrible dad jokes, the songs he made up on the fly, and most importantly for being an example to all who knew him of what a man of God should be.

He is survived by his wife and partner in everything, Cissie Dotson, with whom he shared over sixty years. Also left to sing his songs and share his stories are his daughter, Stephanie (Dotson) Lee; his son, Kit Dotson (JoDee); his grandchildren, Aaron Riley, Ian Riley (Lya), Kamryn Lee, Taylor Dotson Logan (Andrew) and Abby Dotson; his first and only great-grandson Jesse Riley; as well as his sister, Janice Kelley (Mark); and his brother, Philip Dotson (Susan)

A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm, Saturday, April 12, 2025, at The Crossing Church with the Rev. Dan Hipply officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:30 – 3:45pm prior to the service. The service will be live streamed at the church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Project No Kill in Kernersville at PO Box 965, Kernersville, NC 27285, where the Dotson’s rescued their sweet Mia dog. Please donate in honor of Denver Dotson and Mia. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.

Mary Frank Gragg Poe

October 29, 1936 – March 16, 2025

Fayetteville, NC – Mary Frank Gragg Poe, 88, went to be with her Lord on March 16, 2025 while residing at Autumn Care of Fayetteville.

Born in Iredell County, N.C. and raised in Boone, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Jack Allen Gragg and Mary Lea White Gragg. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Allen Poe; her parents and brothers, Robert J. Gragg and William L. Gragg; and her eldest son, Stephen Vann Poe.

Mary Frank graduated from Appalachian High School, Appalachian State Teachers College, and Appalachian State University. She was a teacher at Appalachian State University and Watauga High School. While on faculty at A.S.U., she taught Foods and Nutrition, Early Childhood Education courses, and supervised student teachers in the Home Economics Department. While teaching Home Economics at Watauga High School, she co-taught the first Home Economics Class for boys and later became the first Director of the W.H.S. Job Placement Center.



A strong Christian, she lived her faith and was a faithful and active member of the Alliance Bible Fellowship of Boone from its inception. She delighted in cooking for family and friends, entertaining, and sharing her favorite recipes. She loved playing cards and other table games, and found joy in listening to gospel music and Christian radio broadcasts by Dr. Charles Stanley and Dr. David Jeremiah. A passionate reader, she often found solace and inspiration in the pages of a good book. She loved traveling with family and friends. Beach trips to Oak Island, N.C. and Dollywood were favorite destinations. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

She is survived by her daughter, Mari Lesniak and husband Mirosław; son, Robert Bradley Poe; daughter-in-law, Denise Miller Poe (widow of Stephen); grandchildren, Stephanie Poe Durham and husband Robert, Christopher Poe and wife Elizabeth, Brittney Poe Berry and husband Jordan, and Lela Lesniak; great-grandchildren, Catherine and Benjamin Durham, Elise and Jacob Poe, and Stephen Berry; sisters-in-law, Judy Gragg and Roslyn Gragg; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at 2 p.m. at Alliance Bible Fellowship, 1035 N.C. Hwy. 105 Bypass, Boone, NC, with Pastor Scott Andrews officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alliance Bible Fellowship, or to Samaritan’s Purse. Memo Line for checks: In Memory of Mary Frank Poe

Alliance Bible Fellowship 1035 Hwy 105 Bypass Boone, NC 28607 Or Samaritan’s Purse P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607. Samaritan’s Purse Memorials Online: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/memorial-page/mary-frank-poe-boone-nc/

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Jane Scott Hardin Evans

April 3, 1942 – January 22, 2025

Jane Scott Hardin Evans, age 82, of Boone, NC, passed away at her home on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. She was born April 3, 1942, to the late Braxton and Lula Rush Hardin in Guilford County but called these beautiful mountains home for 62 years.

She was a graduate of Summerfield High School and Chowan College where she was an All-Star basketball player averaging 30 points per game. She also graduated from Watts School of Nursing and worked at the old Watauga County Hospital and for the late Dr. Hadley Wilson. She also worked for and retired from the Watauga County School System spending 20 years between Green Valley Elementary and Watauga high School. After retiring, she and her husband volunteered with many organizations including Watauga County Hospital, Baptist Missions and Red Cross disaster relief and the Salvation Army which led efforts at the Pentagon and Ground Zero.

Jane was an active member of Boone United Methodist Church and loved her church family.

Jane is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jack Lee Evans, Jr.; one daughter, Janet Allred and husband David of Boone; one son, Jeff Evans and wife Bobbie Jo of Boone; four Grandchildren, Marcus Trae Denny and wife Alana of Osan Air Base South Korea; Jaclyn Denny of Charlotte; Luke and Laura Jane Evans of Boone. She is also survived by one great-grandchild, Nailah Denny also of South Korea. Additionally, she is survived by five siblings.

Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by one son, Jack Lee Evans, III and one brother, Phillip Hardin.

A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 3:00 o’clock at Boone United Methodist Church, Boone, NC.

The family respectfully requests no food.

Online condolences may be sent to the Evans Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Pamela Estep Millsaps

April 10, 1952 – April 10, 2025

Pamela Estep Millsaps, age 73, of Sugar Grove, NC went home to be with the Lord on her birthday, Thursday morning April 10, 2025. She was born on April 10, 1952, a daughter of the late Ernest Claude and Nora Ellen Davis Estep.

She was a member of Timbered Ridge Baptist Church and loved her church family. She loved family trips to the beach, Dollywood, and the Christmas House, every flower, chocolate, coffee, cooking, shopping and adored every moment with her grandchildren. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Dana A. Millsaps, her son, Dana B. Millsaps, and wife Christina, her daughter, Hope Combs, and husband Jacob, two granddaughters, Cheyenne and Madison Millsaps, three grandsons, Henry, Lucas, and James Combs, two sisters, Ernestine Harmon & husband Paul, and Jean Baker & husband Mike, three sisters-in-law, Reba Farthing, Kathy Eldreth, and husband Denver, and Tammy Jones & husband Larry, nieces, Pamela Sue, Candy & Noel, nephews, Shawn, Chad & Kevin, She is also survived by several great nieces, nephews and many friends.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by one brother, Danny Estep.

Funeral Services will be conducted 2:00 PM Sunday April 13, 2025, at Timbered Ridge Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Timbered Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Derick Wilson and Pastor Ray Greene will officiate.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6:00 until 8:00, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

At other times the family will be at her daughter’s home, Hope and Jacob Combs, 3079 Peoria Road, Sugar Grove.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made in her memory to Timbered Ridge Baptist Church, 163 Timber Ridge Road, Sugar Grove, North Carolina 28679.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Jennifer Burleson

Nov 19, 1975 – Apr 6, 2025

Jennifer Burleson, age 49, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at her residence.

Jennifer was born on November 19, 1975 in Mitchell County, North Carolina, a daughter of Larrry Burleson and Joyce Cornett Burleson .

Jennifer received her PHD from the University of Alabama and was employed as a College Professor at Virginia Tech with her Doctorate Degree. She had a big heart and love for animals. She enjoyed doing crafts in her spare time.

She was preceded in death by both sets of her Grandparents. In addition to her parents, Jennifer leaves behind to cherish her memory, Sister, Kathie Williamson; Nephew, Ashton Williamson; Uncle, Douglas Burleson and wife Tresia; Aunt, Daris Greenway and husband Curtis; her beloved pets Cookie and. Cocoa; and numerous cousins.

Services for Jennifer Burleson will be held on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at Vale Freewill Baptist Church, beginning at 2:00 PM with Rodney Deaton and Mike Laws officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 PM one hour prior to the service at the church.

Interment will be in the Fork Mountain Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be LD Vance, Curtis Greenway, Ricky Sluder, Bo Sluder, Ashton Williamson, and Terry Burleson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Avery Humane Society or National Institute of Mental Health .

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Burleson family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Jennifer and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Olivia Braswell Tate

Dec 21, 1946 – Apr 6, 2025

Olivia Braswell Tate, of Avery County, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at Deerfield Assisted Living in Boone, NC.

Daughter of the late J. Ray Braswell and Margaret S. Braswell, Olivia was born on December 21, 1946 in Chapel Hill, NC and grew up in Montezuma, NC. She often told stories of swimming, fishing, and ice skating on the pond in their front yard with her beloved brother, Edward Braswell. Other stories included riding horses and working at the Linville Grocery Store as a teenager.

Olivia, a woman of remarkable independence and strength, had a thirst for knowledge and an interest in serving others, which led her to a career in nursing. Being the career-driven woman that she was, she put herself through the MBA program at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. As a single, working mother, this was quite an accomplishment! She ultimately found her calling at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salisbury, NC as the Chief Nurse in Clinical Practice, Counseling, & Ancillary Medical Service until her retirement in 2009.

Olivia found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She loved diving into a good novel while savoring a hot cup of tea, and the warmth of sunshine on the beach was something she eagerly anticipated every summer. Her love for a satisfying breakfast was evident, especially when it came to poached eggs on toast accompanied by crispy bacon. Her sweet tooth led her to a lifelong appreciation for dark chocolate, and she could often be found enthusiastically answering trivia on Jeopardy each evening. Whether engaging in a competitive game of Scrabble or Words with Friends, Olivia found solace in these small moments that balanced the demands of her professional life. But, above all else, she cherished her family the most.

Olivia leaves behind her most valued treasures, two daughters, Melissa Parker of Jacksonville, FL, Angela (Bill) Tuck of Banner Elk, NC and her four grandchildren: Madison Parker, Avery Parker, Campbell Tuck, and Alden Tuck. Her family, whom she loved most in the world, will cherish her memory forever!

Services for Olivia Tate will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, 2025 (Derby Day…If you know her love of horses, you’ll understand why!) at Aaron Baptist Church in Montezuma with Reverend Brent Price officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the church entrance. Interment will follow in the Montezuma Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the nurses and staff of Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care, Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living, Life Care Center of Banner Elk, Cannon Memorial Hospital, Watauga Medical Center and her loving caregivers, Debbi Hagna and Barbara Shell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Amorem Hospice 902 Kirkwood St NW Lenoir, NC 28645 or Aaron Baptist Church 280 Old NC 181 Montezuma, NC 28657.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Tate family by visiting our website: www.rsfh.net .

The care of Olivia and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Mark Barbee

Dec 11, 1953 – Apr 10, 2025

Mark Barbee, age 71, of Beech Mountain, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at his residence with his family at his side.

He was born on December 11, 1953 in Turner County, Georgia, a son of the late L M Barbee and the late Lovina Hollerson Barbee.

Mark was a United States Army Veteran and after serving his country, he worked as an IT Specialist until his retirement. He attended Banner Elk Presbyterian Church and worked as a Veteran Volunteer with Amorem Hospice. He enjoyed playing the guitar, woodworking and flying planes. Mark treasured traveling with his granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by his father, L M Barbee; mother, Lovina Barbee; brother, Paul Barbee.

Mark leaves behind to cherish his memory wife of 49 years, Loretta Deal Barbee; daughter, Lorie (Eric) Fidler of Boone, NC; three granddaughters, Brianna Berube of Boone, NC, Sophie Fidler of Boone, NC, Eriana Fidler of Boone, NC; two brothers, Douglas (Vicki) Barbee, George Barbee; two sisters, Kathy Barbee, Linda Barbee.

Services for Mark Barbee will be held at a later date.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care for the loving support and care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Amorem Hospice 902 Kirkwood St NW Lenoir, NC 28645

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Barbee family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Mark and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

