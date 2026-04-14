Watauga, Avery Obituaries – April 14th, 2026

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Denica (Wheeler) Joyce

March 15, 1938 ~ April 2, 2026

Denica Wheeler Joyce passed away at her home, surrounded by family on April 2, 2026. She was born in Rockingham County and grew up in Mayodan, NC.

Denicas first love was her family. She was a member of St. Lukes Episcopal Church and expeienced God most fully though singing. She was very involved in church. Denica taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and with the Threshold singers. Her life was a ministry to everyone she met.

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Denica went to school in Mayodan and graduated there in 1956. She worked at a furniture store in Lenoir. Denica was a stay at home mom to her two children until they went to school. She then went to work at New River Mental Health as a office manager until she retired March 30, 2001.

She was preceeded in death by her husband of 58 years, Curlee Joyce and her parents Frances and David Shirt. Denica is survived by her two children. One son, Robert C. Joyce (Karen) and one daughter Elizabeth Joyce Dawkins (Jeffery) a sister Betty Nelson (Melvin), a brother David Shirt. In addition she is survived by ten grandchildren, Ashley Joyce Jones (Adam), Kari Joyce Brown ( Daniel), Heather Dawkins Saunders (Jonathan), Katherine M. Dawkins, Erika J. Dawkins, Kristen B. Dawkins, Joshua L. Dawkins (Megan),Nickie W. Hayes (Scott), Byron S. Proffit (Blair) and Amanda P. Haderthaver (kristian). She was blessed with nineteen great-grandchildren: Daniel, Brayden, Kaleigh, Morgen, Kelsey, Ethan, Isaiah, Landry, Sawyer, Sklar, Titus, Colbie, Emma, Isaiah R., Josephine, Jaxon, Elaina, Olivia, and Kennedi. As well a many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of the life and ministry of Denica Wheeler Joyce will be at St. Lukes Episcopal Church, 170 Council Street, Boone, NC on Saturday, April 11th at 2:00 PM followed by the internment of cremains in the memorial garden and reception at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to: Amorem, 274 Archie Carroll Rd., Boone, NC 28607

Online condolences may be made at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Joyce family

Johnnie Davis

October 9, 1931 ~ April 6, 2026

Johnnie Orban Davis, age 94, of Boone, passed away Monday morning, April 6, 2026 and is now rejoicing among the angels. Born October 9, 1931 in Watauga County, he was a son of Walter and Emma Bryan Davis. He graduated from Elkland High School. Johnnie and Betty Jean Tugman were married on December 16 th , 1951 and were happily married for 68 years. Johnnie loved spending time together with his family, friends and neighbors.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. Johnnie pursued a career in auto mechanics and after a long career, retired from the NC Department of Transportation. Johnnie was very active in the former Hopewell United Methodist Church and his community. He also was a co-founder of the Meat Camp Volunteer Fire Department. Johnnie loved being outdoors. He enjoyed his annual garden and being able to share the produce he grew with family, friends and neighbors.

Johnnie is survived by one son, Bill Davis and wife, Sandy and one daughter, Brenda Davis and husband, Rick; one brother, Paul Davis; sister-in-law, Barbara Mckinney; and six grandchildren, Michelle, Bobby, Justin, Travis, Nate and Madison. He is also survived by special friend, Kerry Watson.

In addition to his wife, Betty Jean Tugman Davis, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bob, Hoyle, Carrol, Arlie and Jim Davis; and sisters, Blanch Greene, Beulah Proffitt, Shirley Critcher and Linda Kapral.

Funeral services for Johnnie Davis will be conducted Thursday afternoon, April 9, 2026 at 2 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by son-in-law, Rick Davis and Rev. R. Glenn Davis. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Entombment will follow services at the Mountlawn Memorial Park & Gardens Mausoleum, 521 Old East King Street, Boone, NC.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Hopewell Community Church, in care of Robert Devitt, 6873 NC Hwy 194 N, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Davis family.

Michael Anthony Wilson

September 25, 1970 ~ April 10, 2026

Michael Anthony Wilson, age 55, passed away on April 10, 2026. He will be remembered for the love he shared with his family and friends, and for the lasting impact he made on all who knew him.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Ronnie Wilson; his great-aunt, Linda Welch Whittington; and his stepfather, Woodrow Vance Childers.

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He is lovingly survived by his mother, Sharon Kay Childers; his daughter, Emily Faith Wilson; his great-uncle, Kenneth Wilson; and his great-aunt, Joyce Wilson. Michael also leaves behind many cherished friends and extended family members who will deeply miss his presence and hold his memory close to their hearts.

Michael’s life was a testament to the importance of family, connection, and great friendships. He will be remembered for his kindness, his humor, and the meaningful relationships he built throughout his life.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who loved, supported, and cared for Mike throughout his life. They would also like to express a special and sincere thank you to his dear friend, Cynthia Smith (Smitty) whose support and care meant so much to him.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests prayers and support during this difficult time.

Online condolences may be made at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Wilson Family

Myrle Robert Pierce

March 16, 1928 – April 5, 2026

Myrle Robert Pierce went to his heavenly home on Easter morning, April 5th, 2026, at the age of 98 at his daughter’s home in Oak Hill, FL, surrounded and comforted by his loving children and grandchildren with hospice care.

He was born March 16, 1928, in Riviera Beach, FL – the youngest child of the late Robert Bruce Pierce and Laura Adelaide Griffin Pierce. He attended Palm Beach High School where he later graduated. He was an avid fisherman growing up with his father and provided food for their family. He embarked on a repair service career and was employed for many years with Montgomery Wards first as a technician, and in later years as the Service Manager for the Southeast Florida region.

He married the love of his life, Mae Louise Rathmann, on August 5, 1950, at Northwood Methodist Church in West Palm Beach, FL. He was a devoted husband, and they loved one another for 72 years before she passed in 2022. He was lovingly known as a wonderful and caring son, husband, father, grandfather (PopPop), and great-grandfather. In 1982 he moved to their small farm in Zionville, NC where he and Mae lived since retiring. Myrle loved to tinker in his shop, plant and tend vegetable gardens for preserving and canning foods, spending time with his grandchildren fishing, hunting, camping, and playing ball during family events; and continued to make trips to FL for his love of saltwater fishing. He was an avid Snook and Sea Trout fisherman, and he has currently passed down his knowledge and love of saltwater fishing to 3 family generations. His greatest love, however, was Mae and his family – a large family. They were the love and joy of his life. He cared for them all and would support is family and children in any way he could, including helping build all of our homes in NC.

He was preceded in death by his soul mate and loving wife, Mae Louise Pierce, his eldest son, Robert “Bob” Pierce, and his daughter-in-law, Joyce Pierce Phillips, all of Zionville, NC.

Left to honor Myrle’s life is his loving sister of 101 years, Evelyn Carmichiel, of Arlington, TX; surviving children – Robin Pierce Morgan (Steve) of Oak Hill, FL; Kevin Pierce (Dawn) of Zionville, NC; Kimberly Pierce Garn (Steve) of Creston, NC; Tim Pierce (late Joyce Pierce) of Zionville, NC; 14 very special grandchildren; and 17 precious and loved great-grandchildren. He loved them all with his whole heart. He was truly a genuine and loyal family man. He was at peace with The Lord and enjoyed reading Mae’s Bible and prayed daily.

In celebration of his life, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Myrle will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Mae, in the Pierce Family Cemetery located in Zionville, NC.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptofuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Verna West Hicks

January 3, 1940 – April 5, 2026

Verna West Hicks, age 86, of Elk Park, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2026, in Boone, North Carolina.

Verna was born on January 3, 1940, in Wilkes County, North Carolina, to the late Walter and Lakey West. She dedicated much of her life to caring for others, working faithfully as a CNA at Watauga Hospital for 35 years, followed by 10 years in home health care.

She was preceded in death by her son Terry Shell; grandson Christopher Shell; sisters Estelle Ayers, Mozella Marley, Blondie Minton, Marcelle Wood, Novella Hamby, Carolyn Shell; and brother Arnell West.

She is survived by her husband William “Buck” Hicks, children Keith and Lisa Shell, Ken and Lisa Shell, David and Donna Shell, Teresa and Scott Roller, Lisa and Andy Rominger; 10 grandchildren and several great and great-great grandchildren; sister Dare Goble (Lenoir, NC); brother Melvin West (Ferguson, NC).

Funeral services will be conducted at12:00 PM Friday April 10, 2026, at Charity Baptist Church 261 Dave Greene Road Vilas, North Carolina. Interment will follow in Hicks Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 12:00, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.Hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Dr. Billy James Beason, M. D.

January 26, 1941 – April 6, 2026

Dr. Billy James Beason, M.D. age 85, was born January 26, 1941, in Greer, South Carolina, to Coy and Helen Beason. After an extended illness, he passed away in Boone, North Carolina, on April 6, 2026.

Billy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gayle Greer Beason, his parents, Coy and Helen Beason; his sisters, Linda Rowe and Libbie Cole; his brother, Dan Beason.

He is survived by his children, Jeffrey Scott Beason (Kate) of Boone, North Carolina, and Jennifer Beason Brookshire (Brian) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He was a proud and loving grandfather to Jonathan Blake Beason (Kelli), Benjamin Scott Beason (Kaleigh), Tyler James Brookshire (Victoria), and Morgan Andrea Brookshire. He was also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Emory, Caden, and Bryce. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Joyce DeYoung; his brother, Jerry Beason; and a host of nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Billy was a dedicated physician who served in Boone, North Carolina as a family practice doctor from 1979 until his retirement in 2010. Before moving to North Carolina, he worked with medical residents at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina. His commitment to excellence in education was evident early in life, as he graduated valedictorian from North Greenville Junior College and attended Furman University. He earned his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina in 1970, beginning a long and compassionate career in medicine marked by care and devotion to his patients.

Since 1979, Billy was an active and faithful member of Greenway Baptist Church in Boone, North Carolina. Over the years, he served in numerous capacities, including deacon, choir member, and Sunday school teacher.

Outside of his medical practice and church involvement, Billy was an avid gardener who found great joy in tending his trees and plants. He also enjoyed traveling and visiting gardens.

Per his wishes, a service will not be held. He will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Greenway Baptist Church in Boone, North Carolina, Amorem Hospice, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Amorem Hospice, as well as to family and friends, for the loving care and support provided during his extended illness.

We find comfort in one of Bill’s favorite verses. Philippians 4:6-7 “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving present your requests to God. And the peace of God which transcends all understanding will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.Hamptonfuneral.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Judith Lee Haviley

April 4, 2026

Judith Lee Haviley, age 85 of Boone, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2026, at her home. “Judy” was raised and lived as a longtime resident of Northwest Indiana.



Judy was preceded in death by her husband Mike Haviley and her parents Lena Jane Karlson and Edward Joseph Karlson.

Judy was survived by her daughters; Dina Schmitz, Lisa (Tim) Hofferth, Kerri Dowdy and Amy Smith; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; sister Patricia L. Bullock (late Al), brother Douglas E. Karlson (Tina) and several nieces and nephews.



Judy spent her career as a medical transcriptionist and loved her position. She also loved traveling, reading and shopping. Judy was blessed to grow up with and continue her lifelong friendship with a wonderful group of ladies. She also volunteered her time with St. Maria Goretti Church where she was a member for many years.

Judy’s daughter wishes to express her heartfelt gratitude to her daughter-in-law Perri A. Hofferth for giving of herself and loving Gigi; employees of Medi Home Health & Hospice of Boone, NC; special thanks to Mrs. Erica Allen for sharing her love with Judy; to Beverly Perotti and Jeanette Oprea for being her lifelong BFFs.



Donations may be made to Medi Home Health & Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607, in memory of Judy Haviley.

Miss Judy will be dearly missed by those that loved her.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.Hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Cremation Service in charge of the arrangements.

John Aston White

April 13, 1974 – March 26, 2026

ohn Aston White was 51 years old at the time of his passing. He lived in Boone, North Carolina, in the home he lovingly chose for his wife and children in a town he fell in love with at first sight. John passed away in Edinburgh, Scotland, while on vacation with his eldest daughter, Sabrina, following a blood clot that led to a heart attack.

He was born in Tampa, Florida, to his parents, Odile and Ruble White. His father, Ruble, passed away from cancer when John was just 12 years old. His mother, Odile, remains living.

John spent much of his childhood moving from place to place before settling in Alabama, where he attended Murphy High School. He later moved to New Orleans to study music, nurturing a lifelong passion.

Eventually, he found himself in Miami, where he founded and operated a magazine advertising business in the Design District for over 20 years. During that time, he welcomed his first daughter, Sabrina, in 2004.

With a deep commitment to growing up and helping others, John went back to school at Florida International University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology. He went on to complete his master’s degree in clinical psychology at Walden University. He later became a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor in North Carolina, dedicating his work to supporting others.

In 2018, John and his wife Maryam-Edith Thorpe White moved to Boone shortly after the birth of their son, Michael-Perseus, with his wife. There, he built a life centered on family, nature, and community.

John was a devoted father, husband, musician, author, hiker, and counselor. He brought love and compassion into every role he took on, and he cherished his family above everything else.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Maryam, his four children, Sabrina (21), Michael-Perseus (7), Lindsay-Rose (4), and Lukas-Frey (3); his mother, Odile; as well as his siblings, colleagues, and many dear friends.

A celebration of Johns life will be held Sunday April 12th at 1:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel 683 Blowing Rock Road. We will have a wake at The Beacon restaurant after the service to celebrate and honor his life. Drinks and lunch will be provided.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service in charge of the arrangements.

Gary Ray Harmon

June 24, 1961 – April 9, 2026

Gary Ray Harmon, age 64 passed away on Thursday April 9, 2026, after a hard-fought battle with several illnesses over the past three years. Through it all Gary showed strength, determination, and love for his family, especially his cherished granddaughter Raya.

Gary was known as an exceptional electrician always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and he took pride in growing a fabulous garden.

He is survived by his loving mother Velma Harmon, one son Kevin Harmon and wife Kara and one daughter Andrea Hatley and husband Kevin and their mother Debra Franklin, two brothers Eric Harmon and wife Alice and David Harmon and fiancé Rhonda and his fiancé Suezette Shelton. He also leaves behind his very special granddaughter Raya Hatley along with Madilyn and Colton Johnson who brought him great joy. Gary is also survived by his nieces Leah Harmon and Christina Isaacs and nephews Phillip and Tyler Harmon and James Greene as well as many extended family members and friends who will deeply miss him.

He was preceded by his father Andy Harmon and special grandparents Cora Jane Harmon and Francis and Della Rae McGuire.

A special thank you to Dr. Earwood, Amorem, his neighbors, Cove Creek Fire Department, Watauga EMS and all the dedicated nurses who cared for him. Pastors Delmar James, David Ward and JB Shelton.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Tuesday April 14, 2026, at Harmon Cemetery on Ram Drive. Pastor David Ward will officiate. Friends and family are welcome to attend.

Following the service the family can be visited at 186 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service, 683 Blowing Rock Road Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Bailey Wayne Autry

January 25, 2000 – April 5, 2026

Mr Bailey Wayne Autry, 26, of Pineola went to his heavenly tee time to play with his PeePaw Wayne on Easter Sunday, April 5th 2026 on the day our Savior arose. Bailey was born January 25th, 2000 in Hickory NC. His biggest joy on earth came a few short years later with the birth of his sister and best friend Jessi. He always idolized his dad, John Troy, and found a safe and nurturing space with his mother’s love, Kelly. He was so thankful for his adult home in Georgia living with the most patient MeeMaw Barbara and Peepaw Jimmy while working and attending school. He also loved his MeeMaw Donna and thought she was the funniest person ever. Bailey loved all his uncles, aunts, and nieces. He also loved his girlfriend, Jaelyn, so much as she was the best teammate, on the course and in life. He was so proud of his 97% average and being ranked first in his class at Independent Electrical Contractors 4 year program. His dedication on the job quickly led him to rapid promotions and bigger jobs at EC Services as an electrician. He loved going to work each day and the friends he made there. Bailey always had a big heart but later in life he truly had a passion for helping others. He would make time, give his testimony, and offer his own belongings or money to complete strangers. His own journey showed him everyone deserves grace and he knew without faith all of us could become lost. He adored his church family at 12 Stone. Bailey voluntarily led AA meetings to help others and also to remain grounded himself. Bailey loved all people, golf, basketball, and traveling to Myrtle Beach and Florida with his family. His laugh was infectious and he radiated joy. Though a large brain tumor took him away much too soon, he was well prepared. He wants to see us all again and would want everyone to experience the same love and grace he found in Jesus. John 3:16

Bailey is preceded in death by his PePaw Bobby Wayne Autry of Marion, NC (paternal grandpa) & PePaw Gary Roger Formaggioni of Simsbury, CT (maternal grandpa). Bailey is survived by his dad John Troy Autry of Pineola, NC , mother Kelly Rene Formaggioni of Southington, CT , sister & best friend Jessi Ann Autry, grandparents Jimmy and Barbara Gauvain (maternal) of Lawrenceville, GA, Donna Autry (paternal) of Pineola, NC , Jeremy and Mary-Ann Autry (paternal uncle & aunt) of Mocksville, NC, Jamie, Chandra, Cayden & Tinley Formaggioni (maternal uncle, aunt & cousins) of Auburn, GA, Michael & Ryan Formaggioni of CT, Erika Eller & children Reagan & Maxton of Pineola, NC (bonus mom). Lastly, his teammate & love, Jaelyn Johnson of Lawrenceville, GA.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, April 11, 2026 in the Crossnore First Baptist Church with Rev. Caleb Forbes officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:45 pm Saturday at the church.

Interment will follow in the Tate Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Autry, Jamie Formaggioni, Richie Phillips, Matthew Wiseman, Maxton McLean, Tim Sperling

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Bailey’s memory to the Avery County Education Foundation Coach, in memo please put Wayne Autry “Coach” Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 102, Linville, NC 28646.

The care of Bailey and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland,

Mark Aaron Crowe

February 16, 1961 – April 6, 2026

Mark Aaron Crowe, 65, of Newland passed away unexpectedly at his residence on April 6, 2026.

He was the son of the late Ed and Mamie Crowe, born on February 16, 1961 in Banner Elk, NC as a twin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, twin brother Bruce, nephews Steve Daniels, Michael Crowe, niece Misty Crowe, granddaughter Autumn Taylor.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife Tammy; daughters, Melissa Cook (David), Abigayle Crowe (Maddux); granddaughter Paisley Taylor; sisters, Elwanda Daniels (Dick), Shelia Ollis (Tim); brothers, Monty Crowe (Joyce), Zane Crowe (Belva); many nieces and nephews and very special friends, Janet (aka Esther) and Tim Townsend.

As per Mark’s request, there will be no services conducted.