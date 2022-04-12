Watauga, Avery Obituaries – April 12, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Bruce James Earp

1954 – 2022

Bruce James Earp, age 67, of Vilas, NC, passed away in March 2022.

Bruce was born October 12, 1954 in California to his parents, Eleanore and James Earp.

Bruce is survived by his three daughters and three sisters. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Eleanore Earp, and his brother, John Earp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to K9s for Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Road, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081 or K9forwarriors.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Earp family.

Johnny Franklin Hicks

1943 – 2022

Johnny Franklin Hicks, age 79, of Jason Place, Lenoir, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 3, 2022 at Hickory Falls Health and Rehabilitation in Granite Falls. Born January 28, 1943 in Watauga County, he was a son of Calvin and Minnie Harmon Hicks. Mr. Hicks retired after 33 years of service with the Kincaid Furniture Manufacturing Plant in Hudson. His second love after family was fishing, especially the local trout streams and hanging out with his buddies. In his younger years, his hobby was dirt track auto racing, and in later years, he enjoyed keeping up with NASCAR.

Mr. Hicks is survived by his wife, Barbara Martin Hicks; Step-son, Robert Colvard, daughter, Sandra Hicks, son, Charles Franklin Hicks, and sister, Lora Mae Jones, all of Lenoir. Seven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-son, William Michael Colvard; grand-daughter, Ashley Mae Hicks; four sisters, one brother, and two infant brothers.

Graveside services for Johnny Franklin Hicks will be conducted Sunday afternoon, April 24, 2022 at 1 o’clock at Old St. John’s Cemetery in Valle Crucis.

The family suggests memorials to Old St. John’s Episcopal Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Church of the Holy Cross, Post Office Box 645, Valle Crucis, NC 28691.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hicks family.

Stacy Randall “Pudge” Presnell

1962 – 2022

Mr. Stacy Randall “Pudge” Presnell, age 59, of Sugar Grove, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. Born September 2, 1962 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Roy Presnell and Glenda Harmon Presnell Trivett. Pudge was a carpenter and builder by trade.

He is survived by his mother, Glenda Trivett and husband Will of Sugar Grove, three children, Roman Presnell and Carrington Taylor both of Sugar Grove and Alana Vargas and husband Angelo of Huntersville, NC, two grandchildren, Mateo Vargas and Addelyn Taylor, three brothers, Roy Carroll Presnell and wife Tracy, Tony Hicks and Teddy Hicks and wife Crystal.

Funeral services for “Pudge” Presnell will be conducted Friday, April 8, 2022 at 2 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Eric Cornett. Burial will follow in the Green Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 until 2 o’clock at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be shared with the Presnell family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Presnell family.

June Broyles Howser

1925 – 2022

June Broyles Howser, age 97 of Boone, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in the Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

She was a native of Limestone, Tn., and the daughter of the late Wasson and Leora Broyles.

June and her late husband of 58 years Joe, were long time members of Boone United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker and drove a school bus for 27 years at Hardin Park School.

She was a loving and supportive wife and mother of six children.

She was preceded in death by three sons, Don, Ben and Steven Howser; and five brothers, W.T, Marion Lee, Gilford (Bones), Toddy, and twin brother Joe Broyles.

She is survived by two sons, Lee and wife Linda Howser of Limestone, TN., and John and wife Leslie Howser of Boone; one daughter, Maxie and husband Eric Feimster of Statesville; one granddaughter, Keely Howser of Wilmington, NC; three grandsons, JP Hester of Virginia Beach, Va., Ben Howser and wife Kailen Howser of Washington state, and Blake and Brooks Howser of Boone.

A private service will be conducted in Limestone, TN.

In lieu of flowers and food, memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645 and/or Urbana Cemetery, P. O. Box 211, Limestone , TN. 37681.

Online condolences may be shared with the Howser family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Howser family.

Martha Delilah Austin

1940 – 2022

Martha Cook Austin, age 81 of Blowing Rock, greeted her Jesus with open arms and praise in her heart on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

She was born in Lincoln County, a daughter of the late McOvie Larn and Darles Leona Poole Cook.

Martha was a prayer warrior for everyone. She dearly loved her family, her pastor and his wife, and all of her church family.

We weep for ourselves but rejoice for her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers, Jimmy Dean Cook, Stevie Eugene Cook, J. C. Cook, Larn Cook, Andy Cook and Robert Edward Cook. Also four sisters, Brenda Faye Cook, Helen Leonia Wellman, Kathy Flynn and Nita Ricker.

She is survived by two sons, Jack Austin, Jr. and wife Sue of Vilas; Jonathan Austin and wife Lorraine of Mountain City, TN; and a daughter, Sharon Austin Whittington and husband Dennis of Purlear, NC.

She is also survived by two sisters, Ann Pruett and husband Boyd of Lawndale, NC., and Jane Lail and husband Tom also from Lawndale, NC; one brother Michael Cook and wife Kathy.

Six grandchildren, Jackie, Amber, Danielle, Jessica, Laura Rose and Joshua.

Two great granddaughters, Madelyn and Kylie.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, April 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in Cool Springs Baptist Church, 1938 Payne Branch Road, Blowing Rock, NC 28605. Burial will follow in Cool Springs Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Wesley Lee and Pastor Burl Greer.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Monday prior to the funeral services.

Flowers are accepted or Memorials may be made to Cool Springs Baptist Church, c/o Burl Greer, 341 Cool Woods Drive, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Austin family.

Judith Larson “Judy” Haney

December 16, 1945 – April 6, 2022

Judith “Judy” Champion Haney, aged 76, of Creston, passed away on April 6, 2022 at Watauga Medical Center. December 16, 1945.

She was born December 16, 1945, to the late Freeman and Peggy Harsey, she was a native of Charlotte, NC where she attended West Mecklenburg High School, class of 1964, before attending UNC Greensboro. Judy went on to be a dedicated science teacher in Hampton Roads, VA before moving back to Charlotte where she worked in the CMS school system for years before making a career change to be a lab technician. Eventually, Judy joined her husband Jerry working in their tobacco shop, The Humidor, previously located in uptown Charlotte. Although later in life she dealt with the effects of multiple sclerosis, she loved her family dearly and was a beloved grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Haney of Creston, NC, two sons by her first marriage, Brad Champion and wife Sherry of Lincolnton, NC and Lee Champion and wife Becca of Charlotte, NC; three grandchildren, Paul, Luke and Sophie Champion; two step-daughters, Jill Whittington of Huntersville, NC and Candace Kelly and husband Bill of Denver, NC; and one step-son, Michael Haney and wife Taressa of Weddington, NC; five step-grandchildren, Alyssa Kelly, Ashley Jefferies and husband Tim, Calista Haney, Cameron and Connor Whittington; one sister, Jennifer “Deedy” Harsey Auten of Cary, NC; one brother, Larson Harsey of Zionville, NC; two nieces, Beth and Anne Auten, four nephews, Troy and Andy Harsey, Steve and Todd Ligon, and their families.

A memorial service will be held April 30, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Sharon Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, National Multiple Sclerosis Society at NationalMSSociety.org: https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/donate

Online condolences may be sent to the Haney family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Caroline Doner

July 7, 1935 – April 8, 2022

Caroline Doner, age 86, of Banner Elk, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Doner family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Carmalee “Tommie” Watson Wellborn

March 26, 1939 – April 9, 2022

Carmalee “Tommie” Watson Wellborn, age 83, of Brownwood Road, Deep Gap passed away Saturday evening April 9, 2022, at the Foley Center.

Mrs. Wellborn was born March 26, 1939 in Watauga County to the late Charlie and Bernice Coffey Watson. She worked at Boone Drug Inc. for many years and was a member of Rutherwood Baptist Church.

She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Billy Wellborn of the home, one daughter, Janet Smith of Deep Gap, and one sister-in-law, Beulah Brown Watson of Boone. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one son, Billy Michael Wellborn, one son-in-law, Jerry Wayne Smith, four sisters, Mary Helen Church, Kathleen Payne, Muriel Warren and Marlene Watson and three brothers, Clemon, Robert “Bob” and Harold Watson.

Graveside services for Carmalee Wellborn will be conducted Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Laurel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Tim Dockery and Pastor Gordon Noble will officiate.

The body will lie in state Tuesday from 12:00 until 5:00, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel so family and friends may pay their respect and sign the guest registry.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Rutherwood Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 142 Don Hayes Road, Boone, NC 28607 or to Laurel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 7504 US 421, Deep Gap, NC 28618 or to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 101, Boone, NC 28607.

The family respectfully requests no food.

Online condolences may be sent to the Wellborn family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Jonathan Gabriel Reyes-Medrano

July 15, 1999 – April 7, 2022

Jonathan Reyes Medrano, age 22, of Boone, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Medrano family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Gilbert D. Cheek

October 8, 1947 – April 10, 2022

Gilbert D. Cheek, age 74, Stone Creek Court, Lenoir, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his home.

He was born October 6, 1947, in Watauga County. The son of the late Dallas Garfield Cheek and Ruby Phillips Cheek. He spent his life loving to laugh, spending time with his family. He loved to have fun as a prankster and jokester. He loved to play pool and was an excellent player. He loved and enjoyed roller skating, riding his motorcycle, being outside grilling, listening to loud country music and driving his corvette. He loved people, and never met a stranger, and would help anyone who needed help. He had many friends, “lifelong friends” who he loved.

He is survived by two daughters, Linda Foster & husband Jeff of Blowing Rock, and Crystal Cheek of Boone; three grandchildren, Andrea & Jordan Foster of Blowing Rock, and Bryson Pearson of Boone; one sister, Janice Cheek of Boone; one brother, Michael Cheek of Taylorsville; one aunt, Grace Gentry of Lenoir; one uncle, Sherrill Cheek of Fleetwood, (Pine Swamp Community); one niece, Lauren Love & husband Josh; one nephew, Jonathan Cheek & wife Anna; one great niece; two great nephews; and several cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Reverend Gordon Noble will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 2:00 until 3:00, at Oak Grove Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association https://www.heart.org/aha/donate

or to Mount Lawn Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 1787, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Cheek family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Margie Church Revis

October 30, 1965 – April 7, 2022

Margie Lou Church Revis, age 56, of Newland, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

Born on October 30, 1965 in Avery County, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Church, Sr. and the late Mary Magdlene Franklin Church. Also preceding Margie in death was her brother, Tommy Church; her father-in-law; Bobby Revis; and her step father-in-law; Harold Rhyne.

Margie was a member of the Heaton Christian Church. She was a graduate of Avery High School and Mayland Community College. She worked at Lees-McRae College as the secretary of the Alumni Association. Margie enjoyed witnessing how the Lord Jesus Christ healed her from glioblastoma brain cancer in 1994. This allowed her to enjoy twenty-eight more wonderful years with her family.

Margie had many interests and hobbies. She enjoyed reading mystery novels, shopping and eating out with her family, sun tanning and listening to music, playing a board game or cards, baking wonderful desserts, exercising and watching movies.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of thirty-two years; Greg Revis of the home; her son; Shane Revis of the home; her brothers; Jesse Church, Jr. and wife, Jean of Heaton; Bill Church and wife, Debbie of Hickory Nut Gap; John Church and wife, Kim of Heaton and Gary Church and wife, Mandy of Newland; her sisters; Linda Thomas and husband, Lee of Birchfield Creek and Diana Vance and husband, Ronnie of Jonas Ridge; her mother-in-law; Beth Rhyne of Spruce Pine; and her brother-in-law; Alan Revis of Spruce Pine.

A time to support the family, and share memories, and receive friends will be from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant with the Reverends Jimmy Hicks and Brad Calhoun officiating. Interment will be in the Pine Branch Baptist Church Cemetery in Spruce Pine with the Rev. Steve Williams officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to one of the following:

Medi-Home Hospice, P.O. Box 1357 Newland Highway, Newland, NC 28657

Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777

St. Jude Children Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Revis family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

Donna Disney Bousquet

October 5, 1930 – April 8, 2022

Donna Bousquet, 91, of Newland, North Carolina, passed away at home on April 8th, 2022.

Donna was born in Worchester, Massachusetts on October 5th, 1930, the daughter of C. Dana and Lulu (Goodhue) Disney. She graduated from North High School and attended Kathleen Dell Airline Secretarial School in Brookline, Massachusetts. Donna married Donald Bousquet in 1952. After residing in Gastonia, they retired to the mountains of North Carolina in 1990.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband Don Bousquet, son Chris Bousquet of Gray, Tennessee, and her sister Patricia Mountain of Worcester, Massachusetts. She is survived by her son Corey Bousquet, wife Deborah, of Pittsboro, North Carolina; grandson Jason Bousquet, wife Marcia, and great granddaughter Haley Ann of Gastonia, North Carolina; and her dear friend Katherine “Kitty” Webb.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 18th at Mountainside Lutheran Church, 1308 Linville Falls Hwy. 221/181, Linville, NC 28636, followed by a reception at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mountainside Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 235, Linville, NC 28646 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Bousquet family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Donna and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

