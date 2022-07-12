Watauga Arts Council Seeking Applications for 2022-2023 Artist Support Grants

Sample of work that was created with support from the Artist Support Grant. Photo submitted.

The Watauga Arts Council seeks applications for Artist Support Grants for 2022–2023. The deadline to apply is September 9, 2022. These grants support artists in all disciplines with funding for projects that will have a significant impact on the advancement of their professional artistic careers.

The Artist Support Grant program is managed through a partnership with North Carolina Arts Council to serve artists in Ashe County, Alleghany County, Watauga County, and Wilkes County. Funding is provided by the North Carolina Arts Council.

Artists at any stage of their careers, emerging or established, are eligible to apply for grants in all disciplines, such as visual art and craft, traditional art forms, music composition, film/video, literature and playwriting, choreography, and dance. Types of fundable projects include the creation of new work, the purchase of equipment and materials, and professional development workshops. Complete funding guidelines and applications are available online at https://www.watauga-arts.org/grants.html#/. Grant awards generally range from $300 — $1500, but sometimes ranging up to $3000 depending on the number of qualified applicants who apply.

Applications must be received by Friday, September 9. For more information go to watauga-arts.org/grants or contact your local Arts Council with specific questions.

Courtesy of Watauga Arts Council.

