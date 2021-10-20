Watauga Arts Council Partners with Watauga County Farmers’ Market to Host Annual Community Pumpkin Carving Contest

The Watauga Arts Council is partnering with the Watauga County Farmers’ Market to host their annual Community Pumpkin Carving Contest! They invite creators of all ages and abilities to try their hand at carving or decorating a locally grown pumpkin.

The Watauga County Farmers’ Market is providing pumpkins from local farms to all contest participants. So, come to the Watauga County Farmers’ Market, located at 591 Horn in the West Dr. in Boone, to pick up your free pumpkin and register for the pumpkin carving contest. You do not have to use a Farmers’ Market pumpkin to enter, but it is encouraged!

Representatives from Watauga Arts Council will be at the Farmers’ Market handing out pumpkins on October 23, from 9 a.m. until noon. Board member, Leila Jackson, will demonstrate her pumpkin carving skills and offer tips to registrants. Paints and paint pens will be available for any kids (or adults) who want to decorate and submit their pumpkin at the Farmers’ Market that day. Teens and adults can bring their own carving tools to carve along with the Watauga Arts Council if desired and at their own risk.

Participants will have one week to work on their creations. Pumpkins can be submitted virtually and in person. Pumpkins can be brought to the Watauga Arts Council at 377 Shadowline Drive, Boone, during the week or brought to the Farmers’ Market on the 30th. Pumpkins should be submitted for judging online or in-person no later than 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 30. Any pumpkins submitted for in-person judging will be displayed at the Farmers’ Market as part of the festivities. If the weather holds, photos of the virtual submissions will be on display as well. A representative from the Farmers’ Market and the Arts Council will judge the pumpkins. An adult and a youth will be awarded each category, “Carved” and “Decorated”, on Saturday by 11 a.m. You do not have to be in person to win. Creators may take their pumpkins home or leave them for them to be brought to the Jones Jones House Community Center to be on display for the Boone Boo!

A virtual twist! “Best of Show, People’s Choice” voting will be offered online as a fundraiser for the Arts Council. Pay a dollar to vote for your favorite! All pumpkins, whether submitted in person or online will be added to a Watauga Arts Council website gallery as submissions come in throughout the week. Any in-person submissions brought to the Farmers’ Market will be added to the gallery on Saturday, October 30. Images of all the pumpkins can be viewed online and at the King Street Art Collective, at 575 West King Street, on Sunday during Boone Boo! People’s choice voting will continue until midnight on October 31. The winner of the People’s Choice award will be announced on Monday, November 1st. You do not have to be present to win.

Contest Rules, Submission Links, and List of Prizes can be found on the Watauga Arts Website: https://www.watauga-arts.org/current-events

October 30 festivities at the Farmers Market include:

Children’s Playhouse will host Kid’s Halloween Crafting and Activities with the Live Music

Trick-or-treating

Photo Booth (costumes encouraged!)

Seasonal cooking demonstration by Margie Mansure

With the Watauga County Cooperative Extension,

Photos were provided by participants of the 2020 Pumpkin Carving Contest.

