Watauga Arts Council Announces Spring 2023 Art Classes

Boone, NC – The Watauga Arts Council offers affordable 5-week art courses and short workshops in a variety of mediums from highly qualified artist-teachers for all ages. WAC is excited to announce its Spring 2023 arts education courses, now open for registration and starting soon! Courses include:

Kids Drawing and Painting Fundamentals

Teen Drawing and Painting Seminar

Adults Drawing and Painting Seminar

Adult & Teen Oil Painting for Beginners

Cartooning and Comics for Kids

Cartooning and Comics for Teens and Adults

Additional offerings in watercolor, acrylics, and more are in the works. Check our website regularly for new additions. Learn and register at watauga-arts.org/classes. Contact WAC’s Arts Education department at [email protected] with questions or for assistance.

The Watauga Arts Council seeks to bring art to the forefront of the High Country through advocacy, education, engagement, support, and inspiration. WAC is centrally located in Boone at 377 Shadowline Drive, at the corner of State Farm Road. Call 828-264-1789 for more information.

