Watauga Arts Council Announces Opening of New “Draw You In” and “Youth Art” Exhibits

The Watauga Arts Council will be hosting two exhibitions at the King Street Art Collective starting Thursday, May 20th and continuing through Sunday, June 6th. Both “Draw You In” and “Youth Art” offer an incredible opportunity to witness the talent from both youth and adult artists in the area.

“Draw You In” will feature drawing techniques ranging from pen or pencil to charcoal transfers and pastels. Attendees can also expect to see pieces featuring colored pencil, mixed media, and digital drawings from the featured artists. This show will feature work from multiple professional and semi-profession artists, including Lori Hill, Lindsay Carroll, Maggie Trumpower, Ashley Weinstein, and Britt Flood and more.

“Youth Art” will feature a variety of techniques including watercolors, charcoal, origami, pencil, ink, fabric, digital media, and more. Attendees can expect to be thoroughly impressed by the talent of youth with art from students at Watauga County Schools, Two Rivers, Grace Academy, and homeschoolers. Watauga Arts Council hopes to build upon this exhibit in years to come and to include more work from local teens as well.

Both receptions will be held at the be held King Street Art Collective. The “Youth Art” reception will take place on Thursday, May 20th from 5pm to 7pm, and the “Draw You In” reception will take place on Friday May 21st from 5pm to 7pm. Some pieces will be available for purchase per discretion of the artists. Come meet the artists and enjoy an evening looking at their beautiful creations! The King Street Art Collective is a project of the Watauga Arts Council. It is located at 585 West King Street in Downtown Boone, above Doe Ridge Pottery. Hours are from 11am- 5pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with some extended hours for events and programming. To learn more about this event or future events with the Watauga Arts Council, visit their website at https://www.watauga-arts.org. To sponsor these exhibits or future events for the Watauga Arts, please email, [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...