Watauga Arts Council Announces Boone Drug T-Shirt Design Competition; Deadline is May 15

Watauga Arts Council announces a t-shirt design contest in partnership with Boone Drug and High Country Press. Enter the 1st Annual Boone Drug T-Shirt Design Competition for a chance to win $250 cash!

The winning design will be printed on a limited edition run of t-shirts that will be available to purchase exclusively at Boone Drug stores. The artist whose design is selected will win a $250.00 cash prize! The artist selected will also receive a free vendor booth at Boonerang Music & Art Fest. Artists may apply their design to other items (not t-shirts) to sell at Boonerang and beyond.

Your inspired design will help us celebrate our incredible community in this special year, Boone’s 150th anniversary. We would like “Boone NC” or “Boone 150” to be included in the design in some way shape or form. The proceeds of this year’s t-shirt will benefit the first annual Boonerang Music & Art Fest. Boonerang Music & Art Fest is a testament to the spirit of collaboration and teamwork that embodies our community.

Boone Drug hopes to offer a locally designed t-shirt every year, offering a chance for visitors and residents to bring home a unique piece of our creative High Country.

The T-shirt submission deadline is May 15th, 2022 by midnight. Please check the website www.watauga-arts.org/artist-opportunities for a full description of the rules of the competition. The deadline for submissions is May 15th. We cannot wait to see your designs!

Courtesy of Watauga Arts Council

