Watauga Arts Council Adapts Arts Education Model to Expand Access and Flexibility for the Community

Provided by: Watauga Arts Council

Boone, NC — January 2026 — The Watauga Arts Council (WAC) is reimagining how community members engage with arts education, unveiling an updated scheduling and workshop model designed to make creative learning more accessible, flexible, and responsive to today’s busy schedules.

A New Approach to Arts Education

Beginning in 2026, WAC will offer its full slate of art classes and workshops well in advance, allowing participants to plan ahead and register with confidence. Students and community members interested in taking a WAC class can now visit the organization’s website to view courses scheduled through October. In addition, the organization is expanding its focus on single-session and short-format workshops, providing more opportunities for participation, especially for those unable to commit to multi-week courses.

“We always look forward to hearing feedback from our community so we know what’s working and where we can improve,” said Krista Holt, Operations Manager at WAC. “In the past, art class planning and marketing happened on a rolling basis. This year, we’re prioritizing early setup and promotion to remove scheduling barriers and invite more people to experience the value of creating.”

In addition to this new scheduling model, WAC will introduce weekly workshop themes throughout each arts education month (February – October), giving participants a clearer sense of what to expect from month to month.

● Songwriting Mondays – First Monday of each month

● Specialty Workshop Weekend – First weekend of each month

● Fundamentals Week – Second week of each month

● Youth Week – Third week of each month

● Fiber Arts Weekend – Fourth Saturday of each month

What Participants Can Expect

WAC’s upcoming offerings include a wide range of hands-on learning experiences led by professional teaching artists, with opportunities for participants of all ages and experience levels. Classes and workshops span multiple disciplines, including:

● Painting (acrylic and watercolor)

● Fiber arts (crochet and sewing)

● Stained Glass

● Youth and teen mixed media classes

● Songwriting

● Creative writing

All classes will take place at WAC’s office at 377 Shadowline Dr., Boone, NC 28607, and are designed for everyone from first-time participants to practicing artists looking to expand their skills.

*Although WAC now plans and publishes most of its classes at the start of each year, the organization continues to welcome new and timely course proposals throughout the year. Both new and experienced teaching artists are encouraged to contact WAC to explore opportunities to develop and share their skills through classes and workshops.

Registration Information

Full class and workshop details, including dates, fees, and registration information, are available at www.watauga-arts.org/classes. Space is limited for many offerings, and early registration is encouraged.