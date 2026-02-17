Want to level up your WALK without adding time or intensity

I started wearing a weighted vest on my walks with the dogs to support healthy aging — not because I needed to do more, but because I wanted to do better.

That distinction matters.

As a 54-year-old busy mom with a full in-home senior fitness schedule across Boone and Blowing Rock, I’m not looking to stack more onto my plate. I’m looking to maximize what’s already there. The dog walks are happening whether I train or not. So instead of adding another workout session, I added intention — and a little weight.

A weighted vest has quietly become one of my favorite tools for aging strong.

First, posture and balance. When the load is evenly distributed across the torso, your body instinctively organizes itself. You stand taller. Your core engages more naturally. Your gait becomes more intentional. Walking the rolling hills of the High Country — even just around the neighborhood — becomes subtle balance training. Over time, that improves stability and proprioception, two things that become increasingly important as we age.

Second, strength. Every step becomes resistance training. The glutes, quads, calves, and deep core muscles all have to work a little harder to move you forward. It’s not dramatic. It’s not flashy. But it’s consistent. And consistency builds strength.

Third, bone density. Weight-bearing exercise is one of the most powerful ways to stimulate bone health, especially for women in midlife and beyond. Adding even a modest amount of extra load signals the body to maintain and strengthen skeletal tissue. For those of us thinking long-term — decades ahead — that matters.

It also improves endurance. Carrying a load, even a light one, conditions the cardiovascular and muscular systems simultaneously. Hills feel smoother. Longer walks feel more manageable. And interestingly, it makes the walk more effective without making it feel significantly harder. That’s the sweet spot.

I’m not suggesting everyone throw on 20 pounds and head up Grandfather Mountain tomorrow. Start light. Five to eight pounds is more than enough for many women. Focus on posture. Neutral spine. Controlled pace. This is about training for longevity, not exhaustion.

What I love most is the mindset shift. It’s not about doing more workouts. It’s about doing daily life better. Supporting healthy aging isn’t a dramatic overhaul — it’s small, smart upgrades to what you’re already doing.

If you’re already walking, hiking, or moving around our beautiful High Country, consider adding a little load. Not because you have to. But because you can.

Lana Steen, PT, Senior Fitness Specialist and In-Home Personal Trainer in the High Country • 828-260-2088 • lanasfitness@gmail.com