W.A.M.Y. Community Action to Host Inaugural Event on May 19th at The Mill at Rock Creek

Would you like to be the winning bidder of two tickets to see Paul McCartney in Winston-Salem on May 21st? Or would you like to go on a 10-day trip to Greece and cruise down the Aegean Sea? How about a quick getaway to the oceanfront Sanderling Resort located in the Outer Banks of NC? Is traveling not your cup of tea? Then stick around and enjoy these beautiful mountains in the High Country and go rafting down the New River or dine at some of our finest local eateries. If this sounds like fun to you, mark your calendars and save the date for WAMY Community Action’s premiere event, Denim & Diamonds on Thursday, May 19th, 6:00-10:00pm. This fun-filled evening will offer delicious food from award-winning Gadabouts Catering, a live auction hosted by renowned auctioneer Jesse Miller, DJ services from Mohr Fun Entertainment and much more.

Denim & Diamonds 2022 promises to be an incredibly special evening raising money to help fight poverty in the High Country. Proceeds from this event will help send low-income children to summer camp and repair and preserve affordable housing in our community. This exclusive inaugural event will be hosted at The Mill at Rock Creek, a one-of-a-kind location and WAMY is planning a magical evening for all guests.

The live auction will feature items such as local restaurant packages, tickets to see Paul McCartney’s “Got Back” concert in Winston Salem, a New York City Weekend Getaway and much, much more. Please join the fun on Thursday, May 19th by purchasing tickets at WAMYcommunityAction.org. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

To learn more visit WAMYcommunityAction.org or contact Allison Jennings at [email protected] or 828-406-0593

About W.A.M.Y. Community Action

Established in 1964, W.A.M.Y. (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey) is a Community Action Agency and was the first human-service non-profit to come to the High Country’s four-county area. WAMY’s mission is to partner with families and communities to provide the disadvantaged the support they need to become self-sufficient. WAMY conducts a community needs assessment every three years and programs are designed according to the needs of the community. Currently WAMY has four programs- Youth Development, Food & Nutrition, Housing & Energy, and Total Family Development. To learn more or donate visit wamycommunityaction.org.

Courtesy of W.A.M.Y. Community Action.

