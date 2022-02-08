W.A.M.Y. Community Action is Hiring for Their House Building Projects

Are you a contractor or skilled handyperson interested in working in your community by improving low-income housing stock?

Do you want to work alongside a team of dedicated professionals to help Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties’ most vulnerable residents? If so, consider becoming a WAMY Community Action Contracting Partner! WAMY is running multiple housing projects across all 4 counties and has plenty of work available for committed construction professionals.

We are always in need of all types of contractors, but are especially looking to grow in these areas:

HVAC

Plumbing

Electrical

Handypersons

Remodel and Renovation

Weatherization

Contact WAMY’s Community Housing Director, April Beck at [email protected] or 828-406-4705, and you will find out more about becoming part of our contractor bid pool. This gives you a great opportunity to work with us year-round! The contractor will need to provide proof of liability insurance, but a contractor’s license is not required. You can bid as often as you’d like. WAMY Community Action pre-screens households and outlines the services required at each location. All you need to do is bid on the work you would like to perform, provide your time and expertise, and when you receive your check, know that you gained the dual benefit of growing your business and helping your community.

About W.A.M.Y. Community Action

Established in 1964, W.A.M.Y. (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey) is a Community Action Agency and was the first human-service non-profit to come to the High Country’s four-county area. WAMY’s mission is to partner with families and communities to provide the disadvantaged the support they need to become self-sufficient. WAMY conducts a community needs assessment every three years and programs are designed according to the needs of the community. Currently WAMY has four programs- Youth Development, Food & Nutrition, Housing & Energy, and Total Family Development. To learn more or donate visit wamycommunityaction.org.

