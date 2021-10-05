W.A.M.Y. Community Action is Accepting Applications for Urgent Home Repair Program

W.A.M.Y. Community Action will be accepting applications for its Urgent Home Repair Program through October 15. WAMY’s Urgent Home Repair Program is funded by the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency and offers to repair houses of very low-income homeowners with special needs in Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties. Examples of special needs include elderly, disabled, single-parent households, and/or five or more people living in the household.

The goal of the Urgent Repair Program is to provide repairs and modifications to alleviate poor housing conditions which pose a threat to the health and safety of the homeowner. Some of the repairs include failing septic systems, dangerous heating systems or rotten floors. The program can also pay for accessibility modifications that allow you to remain in your home after an injury or serious illness.

After October 15, repair applications will be accepted in the spring of 2022.

Those interested in applying for the Urgent Home Repair Program can call or email Amber at 828-264-2421 or [email protected]

About W.A.M.Y. Community Action

Established in 1964, W.A.M.Y. (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey Counties) is a Community Action Agency and was the first human-service non-profit to come to the High Country’s four-county area. WAMY’s mission is to partner with families and communities to provide the disadvantaged the support they need to become self-sufficient. WAMY conducts a community needs assessment every three years and programs are designed according to the needs of the community. Currently, WAMY has four programs- Youth Development, Food & Nutrition, Housing & Energy, and Total Family Development. To learn more or donate visit wamycommunityaction.org.

