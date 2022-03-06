W.A.M.Y. Community Action is Accepting Applications for Urgent Home Repair Program

WAMY’s Urgent Home Repair Program is funded by the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency and offers to repair houses of very low-income homeowners with special needs in Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties. Examples of special needs include elderly, disabled, single parent household, and/or five or more people living in the household. The goal of the Urgent Repair Program is to provide repairs and modifications to alleviate poor housing conditions which pose a threat to the health and safety of the homeowner. Emergency repairs correct housing conditions that threaten your life or safety, such as failing septic systems, dangerous heating systems or rotten floors. The program can also pay for accessibility modifications that allow you to remain in your home after an injury or serious illness. WAMY will begin selecting applicants on March 14th – April 11th, 2022. Selected applicants will be notified by May 31st, 2022. Once the home repair projects have been selected the Urgent Repair Program will close. Visit wamycommunityaction.org for more information. Those interested can call or email Amber at 828-264-2421 or [email protected].

About W.A.M.Y. Community Action

Established in 1964, W.A.M.Y. (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey Counties) is a Community Action Agency and was the first human-service non-profit to come to the High Country’s four-county area. WAMY’s mission is to partner with families and communities to provide the disadvantaged the support they need to become self-sufficient. WAMY conducts a community needs assessment every three years and programs are designed according to the needs of the community. Currently WAMY has four programs- Youth Development, Food & Nutrition, Housing & Energy, and Total Family Development. To learn more or donate visit wamycommunityaction.org.

About Community Action Partnerships

America was built on the promise that every family should have an opportunity for success. Yet, today’s uneven economy has put a good quality of life out of reach for too many Americans. Community Action Partnership is a national, 501(c)3 nonprofit membership organization that provides technical assistance, training, and other resources to Community Action Agencies, which embody our nation’s spirit of hope, change people’s lives, and improve communities. When national, state, and local leaders tap into these agencies’ experience, they can promote workable solutions that connect more families to opportunity – and make America a better place to live for everyone. Community Action comes out of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty and from the advocacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Economic Opportunity Act of 1964 created the Community Action Network of national and locally-focused organizations that connect millions of children and families to greater opportunity.

Courtesy of W.A.M.Y. Community Action

