W.A.M.Y. Community Action Asking for Donations for the 3rd Annual Santa for Seniors Gift Drive

W.A.M.Y. Community Action is asking the community to donate gifts to help spread holiday cheer to senior citizens who are shut-in, staying in assisted living or hospice care for WAMY’s third annual Santa for Seniors Gift Drive. In 2020, WAMY (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey) delivered almost 800 holiday gift bags to senior citizens through the Santa for Seniors program. With hopes of exceeding last year’s goal, WAMY needs your help more than ever.

Newly purchased Santa for Seniors items that are needed include socks with grips, blankets, lotion, lip balms, slippers, word activity books, sugar-free candy and winter accessories. Unwrapped gifts can be dropped of November 29-December 9th (Mon-Thurs) 11am-3:00pm at any of the following locations:



Boone Police Department, 1500 Blowing Rock Road, Boone

Go Postal of Boone, 207 New Market Center, Boone

Peak Insurance Group, 149 Jefferson Road, Boone

Watauga County Sherriff’s Office, 184 Hodges Gap Rd., Boone

Avery County Chamber of Commerce, 4501 Tynecastle Hwy. #2, Banner Elk

Gifts can also be delivered to any WAMY Office location:

225 Birch St., Suite 2, Boone

496 A Balsam Ave., Spruce Pine

723 Cranberry St., in Newland

Boone Police Department, Watauga County Sherriff’s Office and WAMY volunteers will deliver Santa for Seniors gifts. If community members do not have time to shop for gifts, monetary donations are also be accepted which can be mailed to WAMY’s Boone office, 225 Birch St. Suite 2 or visit wamycommunityaction.org.

“We are so thankful for the outpouring of support we have already received this year for our Santa for Seniors gift drive,” said Allison Jennings, WAMY’s Director of Development. “In addition to local businesses offering drop-off locations, Mast General Store, High Country Connect, and AARP-Mountain Region are collecting and donating gifts. The High Country is coming together to help our elderly neighbors. WAMY appreciates these gifts of love and kindness during this season of giving,” said Jennings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

