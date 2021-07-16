W.A.M.Y. Community Action Announces New Director of Development Allison Jennings

Allison Jennings is the new Director of Development for W.A.M.Y. Community Action.

W.A.M.Y. Community Action announces the hiring of Allison Jennings, CFRE as their new

Director of Development effective July 12 th , 2021. In her role, Jennings will direct events and

expand fundraising efforts. “We are so excited to welcome Allison into our W.A.M.Y. Community

Action family as our new Director of Development,” said Executive Director Melissa Soto.

“Allison will be a great partner in strengthening the culture of giving for W.A.M.Y. and raising the

funds needed to support and expand our programs in the years ahead.”

Jennings has extensive experience working in the non-profit sector and recently served as the

Resource Development Director for Watauga County Habitat for Humanity and was formerly the

Food and Nutrition Coordinator for Hospitality House of Northwest NC. She currently serves on

the Board of Directors for Quiet Givers. In September 2020, CFRE International named

Jennings a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE). Individuals granted the CFRE credential

have met a series of standards set by CFRE International which include tenure in the

profession, education, and demonstrated fundraising achievement. They have also passed a

rigorous written examination testing the knowledge, skills, and abilities required of a fundraising

executive, and have agreed to uphold Accountability Standards and the Donor Bill of Rights.

“I am beyond excited and honored to be joining the extraordinary team that makes up the staff

and board of directors of W.A.M.Y. Community Action,” said Jennings. “We have an opportunity

to provide our disadvantaged neighbors the support and tools they need to become self-

sufficient. I look forward to heading up the team that will work to ensure W.A.M.Y.’s mission is

supported with the necessary resources.”



About W.A.M.Y. Community Action:

W.A.M.Y. (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey counties) has been working in the 4-county area

since 1964 helping families overcome poverty and become self-sufficient. W.A.M.Y.’s programs

are designed to reduce dependency on public assistance and promote independence. Our

mission is to partner with families and communities to provide disadvantaged families the

support they need to become self-sufficient. To learn more visit wamycommunityaction.org

WAMY’s programs include:

Family Development-Improving education, income and quality of life

Housing & Energy-Making families warmer, safer and healthier

Youth Development- Educating and inspiring youth in our community

Food & Nutrition-Making healthy food available to everyone

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

