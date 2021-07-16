W.A.M.Y. Community Action Announces New Director of Development Allison Jennings

W.A.M.Y. Community Action announces the hiring of Allison Jennings, CFRE as their new
Director of Development effective July 12 th , 2021. In her role, Jennings will direct events and
expand fundraising efforts. “We are so excited to welcome Allison into our W.A.M.Y. Community
Action family as our new Director of Development,” said Executive Director Melissa Soto.
“Allison will be a great partner in strengthening the culture of giving for W.A.M.Y. and raising the
funds needed to support and expand our programs in the years ahead.”
Jennings has extensive experience working in the non-profit sector and recently served as the
Resource Development Director for Watauga County Habitat for Humanity and was formerly the
Food and Nutrition Coordinator for Hospitality House of Northwest NC. She currently serves on
the Board of Directors for Quiet Givers. In September 2020, CFRE International named
Jennings a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE). Individuals granted the CFRE credential
have met a series of standards set by CFRE International which include tenure in the
profession, education, and demonstrated fundraising achievement. They have also passed a
rigorous written examination testing the knowledge, skills, and abilities required of a fundraising
executive, and have agreed to uphold Accountability Standards and the Donor Bill of Rights.
“I am beyond excited and honored to be joining the extraordinary team that makes up the staff
and board of directors of W.A.M.Y. Community Action,” said Jennings. “We have an opportunity
to provide our disadvantaged neighbors the support and tools they need to become self-
sufficient. I look forward to heading up the team that will work to ensure W.A.M.Y.’s mission is
supported with the necessary resources.”
About W.A.M.Y. Community Action:
W.A.M.Y. (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey counties) has been working in the 4-county area
since 1964 helping families overcome poverty and become self-sufficient. W.A.M.Y.’s programs
are designed to reduce dependency on public assistance and promote independence. Our
mission is to partner with families and communities to provide disadvantaged families the
support they need to become self-sufficient. To learn more visit wamycommunityaction.org
WAMY’s programs include:
- Family Development-Improving education, income and quality of life
- Housing & Energy-Making families warmer, safer and healthier
- Youth Development- Educating and inspiring youth in our community
- Food & Nutrition-Making healthy food available to everyone
