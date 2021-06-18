Sugar Mountain Offers New Information Kiosk For Visitors and Residents to Keep Up With What is Happening in the Community

By Nathan Ham

Sugar Mountain has repurposed a kiosk located at 156 Sugar Mountain Drive and will be using it as a place to provide tourism and community information for visitors and year-round residents.

Items that will be located at the kiosk include the new Sugar Mountain brochure and map, the Avery County Chamber Guide, High Country Host Visitor Guide, North Carolina Visitor Guide and brochures from many local attractions.

The Sugar Mountain Tourism Development Authority funded the renovation of the kiosk that had been there for a while, and the TDA will be updating the brochures and information throughout the year, according to Sugar Mountain TDA Coordinator Mary Kate Litchfield.

“We have two bulletin boards that contain flyers for local events and we also keep brochures in regards to things to do in the area and other general travel magazines,” Litchfield said.

The kiosk will be updated seasonally for summer and winter attractions.

“We will tailor it as seasons come through. Right now we have rafting brochures out but once winter comes we’ll have ski resort brochures,” Litchfield said.

For more information, contact Mary Kate Litchfield at the Village Hall at 828-898-9292 and go to SeeSugar.com to check out the new Sugar Mountain travel website with over 100 pages of information.

