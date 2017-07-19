Village Jewelers Opens Second Location, Celebration in Blowing Rock Planned for Saturday

Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 6:05 pm

Village Jewelers of Boone held a ribbon cutting for its second location in Blowing Rock on Wednesday morning. Located next to Blowing Rock Frameworks and Gallery, Village Jewelers will host a celebration on Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’ll have a big celebration, give away a lot of prizes, and hopefully do a little business,” Charlie Travis, owner of Village Jewelers, said, adding that there will be special discounts and refreshments, too.

Village Jewelers, formerly Old World Galleries, opened its first location in Downtown Blowing Rock in 1979. Joy and Charlie Travis operated there for 24 years before deciding to retire. Travis said it was “great” to be back in the village, where in the ’80s his auction house was the place to be.

In, 2013 they were drawn back into business on King Street in Boone by a passion for helping clients who love fine jewelry. They soon joined forces with jewelry artist, Morgan Shaw, and Jennifer Trivette who have served local jewelry customers for many years.

“We take great pride in providing the very best quality jewelry service available,” says Travis. “Our team is capable of helping anyone with custom design, repairs, special purchases and evaluation of fine jewelry items.”

The Boone store has a complete workshop for repairs and jewelry work, while the Blowing Rock store currently doesn’t. However the inventory is the similar, Charlie said.

“We carry antique and estate, contemporary design, and the product mix is pretty much the same at both places,” Travis said.

At Saturday’s celebration, Village Jewelers’s in house jewelry artist and designer, Morgan Shaw, will discuss and showcase fine jewelry techniques. There will also be an artists reception held next door at Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery starting at 5 p.m. showcasing the paintings and talent of Robin Wellner.

In addition to their grand opening, Village Jewelers is currently holding their annual estate jewelry extravaganza event. The estate jewelry event is ongoing through the summer.

“I want to invite all of our friends, family and new clients to experience the elegance and craftsmanship of an earlier time with our estate jewelry collection,” Travis said.

As for being back in Blowing Rock, Travis said the new location will be convenient for their clients in Blowing Rock that don’t want to make the trek into downtown Boone.

“We are happy to be in a place where we see a lot of our friends from the past, and we hope to make some new friends here,” Travis said.

Village Jewelers is located at 7537 Valley Boulevard in the Food Lion shopping center beside Blowing Rock Frameworks and Gallery in Blowing Rock and at 697 West King Street in downtown Boone across from the historic Post Office.

Visit them online at www.villagejewelersltd.com or call 828-414-9888.

