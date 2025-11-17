Village Foundation of Blowing Rock and Blowing Rock Chamber Announce “Santa in the Park”

Courtsey of: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce

The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce Santa in the Park, made possible through a generous sponsorship from The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock.

This festive experience invites families and visitors to meet Santa in Memorial Park (1040 Main Street, Blowing Rock) on Fridays and Saturdays: December 5th, 6th, 12th, 13th, 19th, and 20th

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM



Guests are encouraged to bring their own cameras to capture the moment—no professional photographer will be on site. It’s a joyful way to celebrate the season and make lasting memories in the heart of Blowing Rock.

To learn more about The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock and its support of local initiatives, visit villagefoundationofbr.org