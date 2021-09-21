Vidalia Restaurant and Wine Bar Hosted Gundlach Bundschu Gunbun Winery for 2016 Vintage Reserve Release Event Luncheon

Gundlach Bundschu is California’s oldest, six-generation, family-owned winery that was established in 1858.

Representatives from Gundlach Bundschu were in Downtown Boone visiting Vidalia Restaurant and Wine Bar to present a private tasting luncheon for wine connoisseurs and buyers from across Western North Carolina, who attended the event that was sponsored by Associated Brands based in Newton, NC on Sept. 16.

“This is an appreciation for buyers and people who support Gundlach Bundschu,” said Paula Horton, a manager for Associated Brands. “We are represented by many restaurants, wine shops, country clubs and more that support the brand and make it available for people in Western North Carolina and enjoy Gundlach Bundschu.”

Horton was joined at the event by fellow Associated Brands sales reps Scott Picket, Charlie Saunders and Phil Doster.

Gundlach Bundschu is California’s oldest, six-generation, family-owned winery that was established in 1858. The winery is known for its core wines including the Dry Gewürztraminer, Chardonnay, Merlot, Mountain Cuvée and Cabernet Sauvignon.

“These wines are special because you have the same family that still makes them to this day,” said Hernan Valverde, Southeast Regional Sales Manager for Gundlach Bundschu. “There are not many around that have been doing it for so long, especially with the love and care this family puts into it. They are the nicest people I have ever worked for.”

Jeff Bundschu is the president of the winery, and he said he was really happy to be in the High Country at Vidalia’s and to be able to share his wine with guests.

Attendees came from Boone, Newland, Hickory, Newland, Banner Elk, Blowing Rock and other locations to be at the event.

“It’s been fun to come down; I’ve never really been to Downtown Boone before,” Bundschu said. “And Vidalia with the combination of good quality food on the menu and pictures of families and the community on the wall, that’s what I like to see in a place like this. I’m happy, and it’s nice to be here and get out and remember why we’re in this business. It’s fun to see everybody.”

Vidalia, which is owned by Sam and Alyce Ratchford, is a great supporter of Gundlach Bundshu, as the restaurant has an extensive wine list that the owners like to pair with foods on their menu that feature local ingredients.

“We were happy to host Jeff Bundschu and Hernan Valverde from Gundlach Bundschu,” Alyce Rathcford said. “And we enjoy having Gundlach Bundschu wine in our restaurant.”

Vidalia offers some Gundlach Bundschu wines by the glass and quite a few by the bottle. There is a weekly special on Fridays where all bottles of wine are 30% off.

Jeff Collins of Peabody’s Wine and Beer in Boone attended the tasting and invited wine connoisseurs to stop by his store to check out the brand which they have on their shelves.

