Vicious Biscuit Restaurant Announces Spirit Week with Charitable Twist

Summerville, SC — Vicious Biscuit, the beloved brunch hotspot renowned for its innovative flavors and unique twists on classic dishes, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Spirit Week, taking place from February 12th to February 18th. What makes this week even more special is the restaurant’s commitment to giving back to the community, as they will be donating a portion of all sales during this period to local humane societies.

“We’re excited to infuse a burst of energy and positivity into the community with our upcoming Spirit Week,” says Amanda Parker, Director of Marketing at Vicious Biscuit. “It’s not just about serving delicious food; it’s also about fostering a sense of togetherness and contributing to the well-being of our furry friends in need.”

The highlight of Spirit Week at Vicious Biscuit is the restaurant’s pledge to donate 10% of all sales generated during the week to local humane societies. This initiative reflects Vicious Biscuit’s dedication to making a positive impact in the community and supporting organizations that work tirelessly to improve the lives of animals.

“We believe in the power of community and giving back,” adds Amanda Parker. “By enjoying a meal at Vicious Biscuit during Spirit Week, our customers not only treat themselves to an exceptional dining experience but also contribute to a cause that is close to our hearts.”

Vicious Biscuit encourages everyone in Summerville to join in the festivities during Spirit Week, indulge in extraordinary culinary creations, and help make a difference in the lives of animals in need. Follow Vicious Biscuit on social media for updates on Spirit Week activities and to share the joy with friends and family.

About Vicious Biscuit:

Born in 2018 from the visionary minds of veteran restaurateur George McLaughlin and biscuit innovator Michael Greeley, this trailblazing fast-casual franchise breakfast brand and biscuits are anything but ordinary. Vicious Biscuit serves up a menu that’s as unapologetically bold as it is delicious. With six current locations, Vicious Biscuit, based in Mount Pleasant, SC, is rooted in Southern tradition, offering a warm welcome and embodies its commitment to unparalleled hospitality. The over-the-top, award-winning biscuits have garnered numerous “Best Biscuit” accolades, and its fierce flavor combinations are featured on The Cooking Channel’s “Food Paradise.

Locations

Mount Pleasant, SC

Summerville, SC

Charlotte, NC

Wilmington, NC

Boone, NC

Neptune Beach, FL



