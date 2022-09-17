Vega wins ‘Mayview Madness’ 5K in Blowing Rock

By David Rogers for HighCountrySports.net
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — A 22-year-old Vilas resident Christopher Vega finished a full minute ahead of the nearest finisher on Sept. 17, in the 22nd annual running of the Stick Boy Bread “Mayview Madness” 5k, staged in benefit of the Blue Ridge Conservancy.
Vega completed the course in 17:24, a 5:36 mile pace, on a beautiful day for long distnce running in Blowing Rock. The race started a block off Main Street, at the intersection of Laurel Lane and Wallingford Street, and headed west on Laurel Lane into the Mayview neighborhood.
Jessica Howard (32) of Newland, N.C., was the top female finisher, coming in 12th overall in a time of 22:15. Stephanie Sales of Deep Gap was second in the distaff division, in 22:37.
- Christopher Vega, 22, Vilas, 17:24
- Peter Alexander, 43, Durham, 18:27
- Brian Ulrich, 34, Jefferson, 19:23
- Gabe Gomez, 28, Wilmington, 19:51
- Jeremy Jones, 44, Boone, 19:53
TOP 5 WOMEN
- Jessica Howard, 32, Newland, 22:15
- Stephanie Sales, 34, Deep Gap, 22:37
- Maddie Bollman, 15, Boone, 22:38
- Bethany Jobe, 22, Boone, 22:58
- Taylor Sherrill, 31, Statesville, 23:01
You must be logged in to post a comment.