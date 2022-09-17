Vega wins ‘Mayview Madness’ 5K in Blowing Rock

More than 200 runners competed in ‘Mayview Madness’ on Sept. 17. Photo by David Rogers

By David Rogers for HighCountrySports.net

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — A 22-year-old Vilas resident Christopher Vega finished a full minute ahead of the nearest finisher on Sept. 17, in the 22nd annual running of the Stick Boy Bread “Mayview Madness” 5k, staged in benefit of the Blue Ridge Conservancy.

Jessica Howard of Newland was the top female finisher in the 2022 Mayview Madness 5k run on Sept. 17. Photo by David Rogers

Vega completed the course in 17:24, a 5:36 mile pace, on a beautiful day for long distnce running in Blowing Rock. The race started a block off Main Street, at the intersection of Laurel Lane and Wallingford Street, and headed west on Laurel Lane into the Mayview neighborhood.

Jessica Howard (32) of Newland, N.C., was the top female finisher, coming in 12th overall in a time of 22:15. Stephanie Sales of Deep Gap was second in the distaff division, in 22:37.

Christopher Vega, 22, Vilas, 17:24 Peter Alexander, 43, Durham, 18:27 Brian Ulrich, 34, Jefferson, 19:23 Gabe Gomez, 28, Wilmington, 19:51 Jeremy Jones, 44, Boone, 19:53

TOP 5 WOMEN

Jessica Howard, 32, Newland, 22:15 Stephanie Sales, 34, Deep Gap, 22:37 Maddie Bollman, 15, Boone, 22:38 Bethany Jobe, 22, Boone, 22:58 Taylor Sherrill, 31, Statesville, 23:01

Christopher Vega comes across the finish line first on Sept. 17, in the 22nd edition of ‘Mayview Madness’ in Blowing Rock. Photo by David Rogers

