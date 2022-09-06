Valle Crucis Community Park to hold Annual Auction beginning September 17

Photo submitted of previous auction event.

The Valle Crucis Community Park will hold its annual auction beginning on Saturday, September 17. The multi-day event kicks off with a community gathering at the Apple Barn in Valle Crucis beginning at 9:00 a.m. Attendees at this in-person event will be able to purchase breakfast and cocktails, preview items from the online auction, and participate in a limited live auction of selected items such as fresh flower bouquets, fresh baked goods, and assorted art and craft items.

The larger, online auction event begins at 11:00 a.m. on September 17. Among the many great things featured in the online auction are antiques, paintings, stained glass, gift certificates for local businesses, vintage finds, children’s items, sporting equipment, and much more. Also featured this year are several multi-night stays at vacation rental homes in Valle Crucis and Nashville. The online auction will close at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24. The link for accessing the online auction will be available on the Park home page at www.vallecrucispark.org. Registration begins with your first bid!

According to the Park’s executive director, Gardner Hoover, the annual auction is the single biggest fundraising event of the year for the Park. “We begin planning for this event months in advance and a lot of people contribute to its success. This year we’re trying something new, with a live kickoff event and community gathering followed by the week-long online auction. This way our Park friends near and far can find some amazing items and know that they’re supporting a wonderful cause at the same time.”

Valle Crucis Park is a 501-c-3 non-profit organization that relies on private donations and events such as the auction for over 90 percent of its operating budget. “A lot of our users aren’t aware that we rely on their donations to be able to serve the region as we have done for over 38 years,” Hoover said. “We have more people using the Park than ever before. Whether they’re regular or first-time visitors, they recognize what a special place the Park is.” The Park is a designated Environmental Education Center, and provides weekly educational sessions for children throughout the summer season. In addition, the Park hosts events like the Watauga County Watershed Field Day, weekly bird-identification walks, and various sporting events. The Park also provides picnic pavilions, weekly summer concerts, a playground, fishing access to the Watauga River, and a beautiful walking path that visitors can enjoy any day of the year. “With increased use of the Park come increased operating and maintenance costs. That’s why events like our annual auction mean more than ever to the sustainability of the Park,” Hoover said.

Anyone wishing to find more information about the auction can visit the Park’s web site (vallecrucispark.org) or Facebook page, or can call the Park office at 828-963-9239.

Courtesy of Valle Crucis Community Park.

