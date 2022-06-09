Valle Alive! Nature Education Series Takes Place on Sundays at Valle Crucis Park

Monarch Butterfly on Common Milkweed Plant

Come join Park Naturalist, Paul Laurent, for one, or all of the exciting programs Valle Alive! has planned this summer. Valle Alive! Is a Free Environmental Education Program Series offered by Valle Crucis Community Park. The series is geared towards children, but all ages are welcome to take part in the fun. Just bring an inquisitive mind and a playful heart! Children can expect to learn about the many different types of flora and fauna that make Valle Crucis such an incredible place to live! The programs will take place on Sundays beginning June 5th – July 10th, 2022 from 3:00pm – 5:00pm. Children must be accompanied by an adult to participate.

See Full Schedule Below:

2022 Valle Alive! Schedule

6/5: River Critters

Fish, Salamanders, & More

6/12: Habitats of Valle Crucis

Exploring the Park’s Ecosystems

6/19: Wildflower Power

Pollination and the Vital Role of Flowers

6/26: Bird Brains

Inside the Minds of our Feathered Friends

7/3: All About Snakes

The Fascinating World of our Scaly Friends

7/10: Bio Blitz

How Many Species Can We Find in the Park?

For questions or comments, please email Park Naturalist, Paul Laurent at [email protected]

Valle Crucis Community Park is located on 2892 Broadstone Rd., Banner Elk, NC 28604. For more information, please call 828-963-9239, email [email protected], or visit us on the Web at https://vallecrucispark.org.

