1000 x 90

Unofficial 2021 Election Results for Boone, Blowing Rock, Seven Devils and Beech Mountain

Votes have been tallied and the unofficial elections results have been shared by the Watauga County Board of Elections. 

As of 9:10 p.m., Beech Mountain’s results have not arrived.

Watauga County Unofficial Results

*(i) indicates incumbent

Beech Mountain Town Council (Three seats)

(i) J. Weidner Abernethy – 0

(i) Erin Gonyea – 1

(i) Barry Kaufman – 3

Write-in – 0

Blowing Rock Mayor

✓(i) Charlie Sellers – 408 (81.60%)

Write-in – 92 (18.40%)

Blowing Rock Town Council (Three seats)

Nancy Pitts Collins – 221 (18.09%)

✓Pete Gherini – 344 (28.15%)

✓(i) Doug Matheson – 389 (31.83%)

✓Melissa Pickett – 251 (20.54%)

Write-in – 17 (1.39%)

Boone Mayor

✓Tim Futrelle – 1,261 (95.10%)

Write-in – 65 (4.90%)

Boone Town Council (Three seats)

✓Todd Carter – 1,042 (25.52%)

✓Jon Dalton George – 986 (24.15%)

Benjamin Ray – 399 (9.77%)

✓Virginia Roseman – 1,027 (25.15%)

Adrian Tait – 85 (2.08%)

Eric Woolridge – 531 (13.01%)

Write-in – 13 (0.32%)

Boone Town Council (Unexpired Term ending 2023, Two seats)

Eric Brown – 229 (9.00%)

Christy M. Cook – 363 (14.27%)

✓Rebecca Nenow – 830 (32.63%)

✓Edie Tugman – 1,109 (43.59%)

Write-in – 13 (o.51%)

Seven Devils Town Council (Three seats)

✓(i) Brad Lambert – 35 (32.41%)

✓(i) Leigh Sasse – 41 (37.96%)

✓(i) Jeffrey Williams – 28 (25.93%)

Write-in – 4 (3.70%)

Seven Devils Town Council (Unexpired Term ending 2023, One seat)

✓Wayne Bonomo – 31 (79.49%)

Write-in – 8 (20.51%)