UNC Health Appalachian Undergoes Strategic Repositioning 

By Harley Nefe

On Tuesday, April 23, UNC Health Appalachian unveiled a comprehensive plan aimed at ensuring the health system’s long-term sustainability while reaffirming its commitment as a trusted healthcare provider and community partner.

Rob Hudspeth, who is the Senior Vice President for System Advancement of UNC Health Appalachian, emphasized the necessity for proactive measures in response to an evolving healthcare landscape, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated, “We had to make some changes to ensure we’re able to meet the needs of our community well into the future.”

The strategic repositioning, he clarified, impacted approximately 20 employees out of a workforce of 1,500. Hudspeth stressed that some of these changes were a recalibration necessitated by shifts in healthcare dynamics post-pandemic.

“We saw changes in patients’ behavior in terms of how they access and utilize healthcare,” he explained. “We saw a rise in telehealth adoption. We saw technology enhancements augment many of the services we provide. We saw significant reduction in labor force availability and changes in the skillset and experience of healthcare workers. Due to these changes, we really needed to rationalize how and where we deliver certain services.”

He remarked, “Sometimes when an organization makes changes like this, it affects really good people – and we don’t take that for granted. Some that were affected have been offered different jobs within the organization. There is no plan to further reduce staff.”

Hudspeth also clarified that UNC Health, the system’s partner, was not involved in the decision to eliminate these positions. He emphasized the autonomy of UNC Health Appalachian in steering its own financial performance and sustainability.

“The relationship with UNC Health is tremendous because it provides us access to clinical research opportunities, contracting, group purchasing, resource planning, access to technology and advanced treatment modalities. But we are still an independent healthcare system governed by a local Board of Trustees,” Hudspeth added.

Transitioning towards a renewed focus on providing greater access to care, UNC Health Appalachian has made substantial investments in technology and infrastructure, spending $120 million on a new bed tower at Watauga Medical Center and $38 million on a new electronic health records system and patient portal recently.

Hudspeth outlined the array of newly available tools in myUNCChart, which enables patients to review health statistics, schedule appointments, refill medications, request medical records, and engage in direct communication with healthcare providers.

“These tools allow patients to have more information and personal control in managing their health journey,” Hudspeth said.

Moreover, the healthcare system is also prioritizing access to primary care services with the introduction of a same-day appointment program across its four primary care clinics.

Hudspeth also noted the success of UNC Health Appalachian’s Rural Family Medicine Residency Program, which was launched in 2020 in partnership with Mountain Area Health Education Center.

“The vision for the residency program was to train physicians in a rural setting with the hope that they would stay here after they graduate,” he shared. “Our investment is already paying off as three of the doctors have opened a new office in the community. Additionally, we have bolstered access to primary care with 18 resident doctors serving in our clinics.”

In conclusion, Hudspeth reiterated some key points, emphasizing the system’s resilience in confronting industry challenges, its strategic realignment towards sustainable healthcare delivery, and the dedication to enhancing primary care access and quality.

