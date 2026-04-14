Two Mexican Nationals Sentenced To Prison For Methamphetamine Trafficking in Catawba, Caldwell, and Watauga Counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two Mexican nationals, one of whom was in the United States illegally, were sentenced to prison today for trafficking methamphetamine, announced Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. During the investigation, law enforcement found evidence of a connection between the leader of the drug conspiracy with Jalisco New Generation Cartel, also known as CJNG.

Jesus Miguel Angel Gutierrez-Lopez, 53, who was illegally present in the United States, was ordered to serve 70 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release. Lorenzo Lemus-Orozco, 42, who was legally residing in the United States, was sentenced to 140 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Both Gutierrez-Lopez and Lemus-Orozco will also be removed from the United States after they complete their respective prison sentences.

“Prosecuting drug traffickers – particularly those that are illegally in the United States and connected to foreign cartels – is a key priority of my office,” said U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson. “This is one of many such cases in this focused effort.”

According to court records, from February 2024 to February 2025, Lemus-Orozco and Gutierrez- Lopez conspired to distribute kilogram quantities of methamphetamine in Catawba, Caldwell, and Watauga Counties and elsewhere. Lemus-Orozco was the leader of the local drug trafficking organization. Investigators conducted at least five controlled purchases of methamphetamine from the defendants.

As a part of law enforcement’s ongoing effort to interdict drug distributors, on December 5, 2024, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol conducted a stop of Gutierrez-Lopez’s truck in Caldwell County. Law enforcement seized almost half a kilogram of methamphetamine from inside Guiterrez-Lopez’s truck and arrested Guiterrez-Lopez.

After Gutierrez-Lopez’s arrest, Lemus-Orozco left the United States, traveling to Michoacan, Mexico. Michoacan, Mexico is an area that is often associated with Mexican drug cartel activity.

Lemus-Orozco returned to the United States in January 2025. Shortly after his return, law enforcement arrested Lemus-Orozco and searched his trailer in Hickory, North Carolina. In the trailer, law enforcement found approximately 99 grams of methamphetamine, approximately $2,000 in cash, and three firearms. Law enforcement also seized another $1,373 from the defendant’s person. In addition to the drugs, guns, and money found inside Lemus-Orozco’s trailer, police found clothing bearing CJNG branding.

Lemus-Orozco and Gutierrez-Lopez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Gutierrez-Lopez also pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine. Additionally, Lemus-Orozco pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine.

Both defendants are in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

U.S. Attorney Ferguson thanked U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office for their investigation of the case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte prosecuted the case.