Tweetsie Railroad Welcomes Back Legendary Riders In The Sky

Grammy Award-winning Riders In The Sky will be serenading and joking with guests at Tweetsie Railroad again this summer. America’s Favorite Cowboys will perform their unique blend of Western music and comedy performance on Saturday and Sunday August 13 and 14.

The group includes Ranger Doug, an incredibly talented guitarist and yodeler; Too Slim, the bass player and star comedian; Woody Paul, the King of Cowboy Fiddlers; and master accordionist Joey “the CowPolka King.” Riders In The Sky came together as an unlikely group of friends working in physics, wildlife, and Polka dancing before becoming America’s Favorite Cowboys.

“We have so much fun with this group and they always bring energy and laughs,” said Cathy Robbins of Tweetsie Railroad. “They truly embrace our Wild West theme, and their spirit is infectious.”

Riders In The Sky have been sharing the “Cowboy Way” with audiences of all ages for more than 40 years. The group has performed in all 50 states and 10 countries with special appearances at Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl. Riders In The Sky are the first and only exclusively Western group to win a Grammy and the only Western group to join the Grand Ole Opry. In 2002, the band released the CD “Ridin’ the Tweetsie Railroad”, which featured classic railroad songs as well as several original compositions honoring the theme park.

The shows will be at noon and 3 p.m. on both days. Riders In The Sky performances are included in regular park admission so families can enjoy a full day of Wild West fun. Seating for the shows will be first come, first served and no reservations are required.

For more information on upcoming events, ticket prices and more visit Tweetsie.com.

For more details about Riders In The Sky, including discography, awards and tour dates, visit RidersInTheSky.com.

Courtesy of Tweetsie Railroad.

