Tweetsie Railroad is Hiring for the Fall, Weekend Positions Open for Both Daytime and Evenings

Ghost Train employment opportunities are available.

Tweetsie Railroad is seeking energetic and adventurous teammates to join its staff for the upcoming 2021 fall season. The park is actively hiring various positions for both daytime weekend operations and for Ghost Train on Friday and Saturday evenings.

If spending the fall in a family-friendly, Wild West theme park – that also happens to feature a spooky evening event – sounds like your kind of job, send in your application.

Open positions include: Entertainment, Ride Operations, Retail Cashier, Accounting, Custodial, Food Service, and more. To see the full list of employment opportunities and learn more about the application process and apply, visit: tweetsie.com/employment.

Tweetsie Railroad provides steady work, competitive wages, an enjoyable work environment, complimentary tickets to the park, passes to other area attractions and the opportunity to learn valuable job skills for any career. Applicants must be 16 years or older.

The park is following North Carolina state and federal CDC regulations, making changes to the facility and implementing new policies to ensure the safety of its entire staff.

About Tweetsie Railroad

As North Carolina’s first theme park, Tweetsie Railroad has been creating memories and offering family-friendly Wild West adventure since 1957. Located on U.S. Highway 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock, North Carolina, Tweetsie Railroad is situated in the cool, scenic Blue Ridge Mountains. For more than 60 years, guests have enjoyed all kinds of interactive experiences at Tweetsie Railroad including live shows, amusement rides, an unforgettable three-mile adventure with historic steam locomotives and more. For more information about Tweetsie Railroad, visit Tweetsie.com or call 800-526-5740.

