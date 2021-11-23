Tweetsie Railroad is Back with its Popular Tweetsie Christmas Event for the Season

Tweetsie Railroad kicked off its magical holiday experience for guests as Tweetsie Christmas began its holiday tradition again this past weekend.

“We are very excited to celebrate the holidays and make memories. This is the fifth year we’ve lit up the park and fired up our historic steam locomotive for Tweetsie Christmas,” said Cathy Robbins, Director of Marketing.

Tweetsie Christmas will open select nights from November 19 through December 30, beginning at 5 p.m. The park will be closed on Thanksgiving Eve, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. The entire event calendar and details can be viewed at tweetsie.com.

The centerpiece of Tweetsie Christmas is a 20-minute train ride behind a historic steam locomotive on a 3-mile route lined with nearly one million Christmas lights. Guests are advised to dress warmly for the brisk open-air train trip, and many of the event attractions are outdoors. The train runs every 30 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Visitors can also tour Santa’s Gingerbread House and visit with Santa Claus. Families will be able to speak with and pose for a photo with Saint Nick, and children are encouraged to bring a letter to Santa to put in his mailbox. A protective clear snowflake shield will protect Guests and Santa Claus at all times.

Other activities include a live Holiday variety show in the Tweetsie Palace, four classic amusement rides, open-air fire pits for roasting s’mores, and shopping opportunities on Tweetsie Railroad’s festive holiday-illuminated Main Street.

“It will be a very magical experience,” said Robbins. “We hope everyone will make plans to visit the park to celebrate the holidays.”

Tickets to Tweetsie Christmas are $44 for Adults, $38 for children age 3-12 and free for children age 2 and under. Golden Rail Season Pass holders receive 50% off one ticket. Tickets include one scheduled train ride and additional holiday-themed attractions. Parking is free.

Advance tickets are required; most nights sell out quickly. Tickets can be purchased online at tweetsie.com or by calling the ticket office at 877-TWEETSIE (877.893.3874).

Tweetsie Railroad is following current CDC and established guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, requesting that all Guests wear a mask while indoors. Safety measures are updated regularly on tweetsie.com.

About Tweetsie Railroad

Tweetsie Railroad has been creating memories and offering family-friendly adventures since 1957. The park is located on U.S. Highway 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock, North Carolina, in the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains. For more information about Tweetsie Railroad, visit tweetsie.com or call 877.TWEETSIE (877.893.3874).

