Tweetsie Railroad Honors its History as it Celebrates Railroad Heritage Weekend

Tweetsie Railroad is commemorating the history of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad (ET&WNC) during Railroad Heritage Weekend on August 27 and 28. Guests can immerse themselves in the golden age of railroads with Tweetsie’s historic narrow-gauge steam locomotives and many other activities throughout the weekend.

“We are fortunate to be home to the only surviving steam locomotives from the ET&WNC Railroad, and we take pride in preserving the locomotives and celebrating their legacy each year,” said Cathy Robbins of Tweetsie Railroad. “No. 12’s and No. 190’s pasts intertwine our history as North Carolina’s first theme park with the railways in our state.”

Throughout the weekend, locomotive No. 12 will pull an 1870s vintage coach car to recreate the experience of the ET&WNC Railroad, and the No. 190 locomotive will pull a separate train taking riders on a Wild West adventure. The Sunday of Railroad Heritage Weekend is the only day each year where locomotives No. 12 and No. 190 run at the same time.

In addition to the train rides, guests can tour the original Tweetsie Railroad Locomotive Shop to get a glimpse into work done to preserve Engines No. 12 and No. 190. Tweetsie’s Locomotive Shop is one of the few places in the country that restores, rebuilds, and creates impossible-to-find parts for old steam-powered locomotives. Guests are also invited to visit the Memorabilia Room to see historic artifacts from the park itself and the ET&WNC Railroad.

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday:

10: 00 a.m.: Park opens

10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Memorabilia room is open, Locomotive No. 190 will run

11: 00 a.m. — 4:45 p.m.: Locomotive No. 12 will run

2:00 p.m.: Train shop tour

6:30 p.m.: Evening photo special

Sunday:

10:00 a.m.: Park opens

10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Memorabilia room is open, Locomotives No. 12 and No. 190 double-header (only day all year this occurs)

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Locomotive No. 190 Wild West Train

1:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.: Locomotive No. 12 will pull Coach No. 5

2:00 p.m.: Train shop tour

For more information on upcoming events, ticket prices, and more visit Tweetsie.com.

Courtesy of Tweetsie Railroad.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

