Tweetsie Railroad Begins Ticket Sales for Award-Winning Ghost Train

Tweetsie Railroad is preparing for the spookiest time of the year at the park and tickets are on sale today for Ghost Train®! The annual event, which started in 1990, will return on Friday and Saturday nights from Sept. 24 to Oct. 30. Each year, visitors travel from all over the Southeast to see North Carolina’s first theme park transform into a delightfully frightful destination and take in the spectacular fall leaf season in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

From 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Tweetsie Railroad will switch from its daytime, Wild West theme to a haunted park complete with Halloween thrills and chills for everyone. Daytime park visitors can still enjoy all of Tweetsie Railroad’s Wild West adventures, rides, shows and attractions. Yet, when darkness sets in, the ghouls will come out to play and unexpected surprises will wait around every corner. The highlight of each evening is a ride on Tweetsie Railroad’s star Halloween attraction: the spooky Ghost Train. It departs into the night every 30 minutes.

“Ghost Train is one of the unique events at Tweetsie Railroad,” said Cathy Robbins, Director of Marketing for Tweetsie Railroad. “The team prepares six months in advance for the event. The staff works hard every night to transition the park from our traditional Wild West theme to Ghost Train in just 90 minutes. We hope all our regular guests, past visitors and new fans will visit the park for the Annual Ghost Train experience.”

To ensure guests can make the most out of their Ghost Train experience, tickets are sold in advance for a designated night with a scheduled train ride time. A limited number of guests will be admitted each evening, so visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to avoid missing out on all of the spooky fun. Tickets are $44 for adults, $38 for children (ages 3-12) and free for guests two-years-old and younger.

Tweetsie Railroad’s Ghost Train is a beloved Halloween tradition for guests from near and far, offering safe, scary fun for visitors of all ages. The Southeast Tourism Society named Ghost Train one of the Top 20 Events in the Southeast.

While at Tweetsie Railroad’s Ghost Train, you can ride behind the haunted steam locomotive on a chilling journey into the night with engineer Casey Bones, enter the spine-chilling Haunted House with its 13 spooky rooms, visit The Boneyard with the Freaky Forest, disorienting Black Hole and a mystifying Warp Tunnel or venture onto the Creepy Carnival rides for a ghostly thrill. You can also catch the spooktacular black light musical shows at the Tweetsie Palace. Kids will enjoy trick-or-treating, and guests of all ages can mingle with the park’s Halloween characters during the Main Street Halloween party.

About Tweetsie Railroad

In 2021, Tweetsie Railroad’s daytime fall operations run Saturday and Sunday through October 31. Check Tweetsie.com before planning your visit. Daytime admission is $50 for adults, $32 for children (ages 3 to 12) and free for children 2 and under. Admission prices for Ghost Train and Tweetsie Christmas are $44 for adults and $38 for children. Tweetsie Railroad is located on U.S. Highway 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock, North Carolina. For the latest updates and more information about Tweetsie Railroad, visit Tweetsie.com or call 877.TWEETSIE (877.898.3874).

