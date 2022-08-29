Tunde Afolyan Famous and Lee Harper Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence This Week Through September 4

Two exciting artists, both working in distinctively different styles, share Edgewood Cottage from August 29th through September 4th.

Tunde Afolyan Famous’s piece.

Tunde Afolyan Famous has emerged among the ranks of contemporary African artists embracing figurative expressionism. Exploring color as the basis of painting, Tunde infuses spiritualism and symbolism in his powerful lyrical expressions. His spontaneous, energetic gestures create splashes, strokes, and heavily layered areas that reveal the confident control of his painting. Tunde’s paintings are held in private and corporate collections throughout the world. His paintings have been exhibited in galleries and museums in Nigeria, Europe and the United States. Treat yourself to a visual feast while meeting Tunde at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock from August 29th through September 4th.

www.famousfineart.com

Lee Harper’s piece.

Lee Harper has added “painter” to her resume of renowned dancer, choreographer and founder/director of the acclaimed Atlanta dance company and school, Lee Harper & Dancers. Lee’s oil paintings reflect “dancing on the canvas” and are full of motion and heavily pigmented color, brimming with vibrant energy. Lee thinks of her art (dance and painting) as a celebration of nature, of the human

spirit and of life. Come meet Lee and consider one of her works of art at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock, from August 29th through September 4th. www.leeharperfineart.com

The Artists in Residence at Edgewood Cottage program is sponsored by the Blowing Rock Historical Society. The Society operates both Edgewood Cottage and the 1888 Museum and continues to celebrate and promote Blowing Rock’s heritage through its events and programs. To learn more, please visit the Society’s website at www.blowingrockhistoricalsociety.com

