Tuesday Morning Brings Pretty Blue Skies Highlighting Snow Clinging to the Landscapes

It was a beautiful sight Tuesday morning as blue skies highlighted the snow from Monday’s winter storm. The glistening snow could still be seen clinging to tree branches and roads across the High Country. With Sunday night’s rain showers quickly turning to snow around 5:00 am, the snow stuck to the trees creating a magical look across the High Country. In areas protected from the strong winds that blew some of the snow around — it was a winter wonderland. These pictures are from Tuesday morning in neighborhoods around Boone.



















































