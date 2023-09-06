Tsuga Hosts 2nd Annual High Country Gear Swap

Building outdoor community & supporting local nonprofits

Photo courtesy of Tsuga.

This Saturday, September 9, Tsuga Outdoor Gear and Design House will open their doors factory to welcome outdoor enthusiasts from the High Country community back to Tsuga’s Design House HQ for a day of fun while swapping used gear, exciting raffle prizes and contributing to the greater well-being of the community.

Founder Jimi Combs says he is excited to bring the outdoor community together for the second year in a row. “The High Country community thrives on our shared love for the outdoors. We started the High Country Gear Swap at Tsuga HQ to bring folks together to give well-loved gear a second life and give back to the High Country community by partnering with local nonprofits doing great work. The success we saw last year inspired us to go again this year and we’re excited to welcome everybody back to the shop.”

According to Jane Moody, Senior Brand Manager at Tsuga, the event is at the heart of Tsuga’s mission. “We started the High Country Gear Swap with a clear mission in mind: to strengthen the sense of unity within Boone’s outdoor community.” Jane continues, “By partnering with nonprofits at the event, our team at Tsuga aims to channel the collective enthusiasm of Boone’s outdoor community toward organizations that share our core values of community engagement and environmental stewardship.”

For this year’s event, Tsuga will partner with the Hunger and Health Coalition and the Northwest NC MTB Alliance. These two local nonprofits were chosen because of their healthcare-focused and outdoor recreation nonprofits, underscoring a holistic approach to community well-being. “We understand that the vitality of our community goes beyond just outdoor pursuits; it encompasses access to essential resources like food and healthcare,” says Jane Moody of the decision to select these partnerships. The event is open to the public and will take place Saturday, September 9th from 12 – 5 PM at Tsuga’s headquarters (699 George Wilson Rd, Boone, NC).

Courtesy of Tsuga.

