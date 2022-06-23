Troy’s 105 Diner Celebrates Long-Time Employee Sarah Grant’s 25 Years of Service

Local friends and family gathered on June 23, 2022 at Troy’s 105 Diner to celebrate long-time employee Sarah Grant for her 25 years of service. Photo submitted by Justin Byrum.

By Harley Nefe

On the morning of June 23, 2022, the smell of freshly brewed coffee drifted through the air at Troy’s 105 Diner. Breakfast favorites like waffles, pancakes, eggs, and bacon were being cooked to order.

However, this wasn’t just a typical day for the local restaurant. Around 9 a.m., more and more regular guests were walking through the front doors, and lots of whispering could be heard. Why were they gathering? To surprise long-time employee Sarah Grant, of course!

Sarah Grant has been working at the diner for 25 years, since 1997, and the staff of Troy’s, including her husband Pat Grant who works in the kitchen, threw her a celebration for her years of dedication.

“Sarah is one of our best servers,” said Justin “J.B.” Byrum, who is transitioning into ownership of Troy’s 105 Diner. “She keeps everyone going and everyone motivated. She makes sure everything is on track. This place would not run without Sarah Grant here. And with everything that we’ve been through, everything that she’s been through, we are very grateful that she has stayed with us. She has been through two bouts of cancer and is still the hardest worker you’ll meet.”

While it may have seemed like an average morning shift of serving her customers, Sarah was pleasantly surprised to turn around from a table and be presented with flowers, a trophy, and a plaque with her name on it from her close family and friends she has made over the years.

“I’ve worked with Sarah for almost 21 years, and it has been great working with her,” Wendy Sansbury said. “Not only that, but making a lifelong friendship with her. I love her. She’s the best. I’ve learned so much from her, and I enjoy her, and I’ll keep doing so.”

Debra Johnson is another friend of Sarah’s who showed up for the surprise celebration.

“I’ve worked with her for 12 years, and it was the most amazing 12 years,” she said. “From the day I started here, she took me under her wing. She’s the one that taught me how this place is run.”

The plaque reads, “In recognition of Sarah Grant – Thank you for 25 years of hard work, exceptional service and dedication to all those you’ve served – Troy’s 105 Diner.”

To say Sarah was shocked would be an understatement.

“I can’t believe it! I’m happy, happy, happy!” she exclaimed. “I love this place. I’ve met kids and grandkids. I live vicariously through all of them. The little girls over there – they came here when they were toddlers, and now they are teenagers, and I still wait on them, and I know them all by name. You get so attached to everyone who lives in this town. I live vicariously through all of my people. And it’s a small town, and I love it. This is my life.”

And Troy’s 105 Diner definitely returns the appreciation. Congratulations, Sarah Grant!

Sarah and Pat Grant

