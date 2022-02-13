Tri-Cities Airport Will Repair and Replace Roof over Terminal and Concourse

Beginning February 14, the Tri-Cities Airport (TRI) will begin its roof rehabilitation and replacement project. The project will brighten the overall appearance of the Terminal and Concourse in addition to providing a new, weather-tight roof.

The project will involve demolition of the existing roofs and their replacement with a multi-layered roofing system that produces a new code-compliant, leak-free product. The construction will start with the terminal and then move on to the concourse once the terminal phase is complete.

Try Cities Airport

“The Tri-Cities Airport is always striving to be the best airport for our community,” said Gene Gossey, Tri-Cities Airport Authority executive director. “Projects like the roof replacement can be messy and challenging, but once complete, this project will be just one more reason why we have the best airport in the southeast right here in the Tri-Cities. So, please ‘pardon our dust’ and thank you for your patience as we continue to make your airport excellent.”

The estimated completion date for the entire project is July 11, 2022, but is subject to change depending on crew size and weather. The estimated cost of the project is $1.5 million and will be paid for using federal and state grant dollars. While the Airport does not expect passenger traffic to be affected, passengers may experience loud noises and dust.

Construction updates will be provided through TRI’s social media accounts and website at triflight.com.

