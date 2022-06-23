Tri-Cities Airport to Host Job Fair on June 28

The Tri-Cities Airport Authority will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, June 28.
To keep up with increasing travel demands, companies are looking to hire multiple candidates
for a variety of available positions. The fair, which features some of the airport’s tenants and
aviation partners, will take place between 12 – 4 p.m. at the airport, located on the mezzanine
(upstairs, pre-security) in the main terminal.
Pre-registration is not required to attend the event and parking is free. Attendees are asked to
park in the short-term parking lot upon arrival. Hiring managers recommend bringing multiple
copies of your resume along with your ID. For additional information regarding the event, please
contact Trevor Rice, marketing and air service development manager at 423-325-6030.
WHO:
Tri-Cities Airport AuthorityTSA
American Airlines
Unifi Ground Handling Services
Tailwind Consessionaires
Avis Budget Rental Cars
Tri-City Aviation
Northeast State Aviation Technology
Morristown Flying Service
WHAT:
2022 TRI Airport Job Fair
WHEN:
Tuesday, June 28
12 – 4 p.m.
WHERE:
Tri-Cities Airport – Mezzanine (upstairs, pre-security) in main terminal
Courtesy of Tri-Cities Airport Authority.
