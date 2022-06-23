Tri-Cities Airport to Host Job Fair on June 28

The Tri-Cities Airport Authority will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, June 28.

To keep up with increasing travel demands, companies are looking to hire multiple candidates

for a variety of available positions. The fair, which features some of the airport’s tenants and

aviation partners, will take place between 12 – 4 p.m. at the airport, located on the mezzanine

(upstairs, pre-security) in the main terminal.



Pre-registration is not required to attend the event and parking is free. Attendees are asked to

park in the short-term parking lot upon arrival. Hiring managers recommend bringing multiple

copies of your resume along with your ID. For additional information regarding the event, please

contact Trevor Rice, marketing and air service development manager at 423-325-6030.



WHO:

Tri-Cities Airport AuthorityTSA

American Airlines

Unifi Ground Handling Services

Tailwind Consessionaires

Avis Budget Rental Cars

Tri-City Aviation

Northeast State Aviation Technology

Morristown Flying Service

WHAT:

2022 TRI Airport Job Fair

WHEN:

Tuesday, June 28

12 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

Tri-Cities Airport – Mezzanine (upstairs, pre-security) in main terminal

Courtesy of Tri-Cities Airport Authority.

