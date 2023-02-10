Tri-Cities Airport Installs Interactive Aviation Science Exhibit in Collaboration with Hands On! Museum

Blountville, Tenn – The Tri-Cities Airport is proud to announce the installation of an exciting new exhibit that allows visitors and passengers to explore the science of aviation. The exhibit, which focuses on the physics of lift, is a hands-on experience allowing users to test and understand how airplanes stay in the air.

The Take Flight exhibit was created in partnership with the HandsOn! Museum, a renowned educational organization recognized for creating engaging and educational experiences for visitors of all ages. The exhibit is a testament to the airport’s commitment to providing a positive experience for all passengers, while also educating guests on the fascinating world of aviation.

“The Tri-Cities Airport is excited to bring this interactive exhibit to our visitors and guests. This display demonstrates the science of flight in an approach that is educational, fun, and even magical,” said Gene Cossey, executive director of Tri-Cities Airport. “We could not be happier with the partnership between HandsOn! Museum and the Tri-Cities Airport as we continue to make the world of aviation accessible to everyone in our region.”

This exhibit, made possible by the Louis H. Gump family, allows passengers of all ages to engage with the hands-on, educational experience and explore the mechanics of flight while planes take off and land at the airport.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Tri-Cities Airport once again to showcase the new interactive Take Flight exhibit”, said Heather Watson, Interim President & CEO/VP of Education & Exhibits at HandsOn! Museum. “We have a long-standing partnership with the Tri-Cities Airport in bringing the science of aviation to life through educational experiences including an airport theme on the Draw Alive virtual environment located at the Discovery Center and through a dual field trip offering of both sites. Our hope is that the new Take Flight exhibit sparks curiosity and an interest in STEM concepts including the science of flight and aviation.”

The exhibit is open to the public and is located in the terminal building near the airport service desk. The Tri-Cities Airport invites everyone to come and experience this exciting new addition.

For more information on the exhibit, please contact Trevor Rice, marketing and air service development manager, at [email protected].

