Toy and Collectible Show Happening in Boone Saturday, Aug. 27 at Watauga Rec Center

By Sherrie Norris

Take note area hoarders and collectors — The Boone Toy and Collectible Show is happening this Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Watauga County Parks and Recreation Center.

Hosted by The Gaming Pad in Hudson, this is sure to be an event that you don’t want to miss, especially if you have those treasures you’ve been storing in the garage and are ready to part with, or if you want to add to your already established collection.

According to a spokesperson with The Gaming Pad, a card, game and novelty store located just a short drive from the High Country, this is Boone’s first show and is expected to draw a crowd for those hard-to-find items that are on your interest list.

“The Boone Toy and Collectible Show will feature toys from all different eras, as well as collectibles from all of your favorite genres. We will have vendors coming from North and South Carolina, as well as Tennessee. Everyone is welcome. Bring a friend and come find some cool stuff. Fuel the need for your nerdy-ness.”

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids 12 and under.

Parking is free.

Vendor space (8 ft. long, 10 ft. deep) is $60. Vendors will need to bring their own tables; set up begins at 8 a.m., selling only those items mentioned above. No food items will be sold by show vendors.

Vendor information and link for application is available by messaging through Facebook at The Gaming Pad, Boone Toy and Collectors Show, or by calling the number listed on The Gaming Pad website at (828)238-3531.

The Rec Center is located at 231 Complex Drive, off State Farm Road in Boone.

