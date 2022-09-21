Town of Newland to Host Fall Festival on Saturday, October 1st

By Tim Gardner

The Town of Newland’s Annual Fall Festival will be held Saturday, October 1st, on the town’s River Walk.

The Fall Festival will be held at the precise address of 288 Calvary Street.

It will start at 10:00 a.m. and continue until 6:00 p.m.

The Fall Festival focuses on handmade crafts, delectable food and food trucks, fall themed retail and early Christmas shopping.

There will be dozens of food, crafts and retail vendor booths available. There also will be dancing, carnival games for all ages, a corn hole tournament, pumpkin bowling, a bouncy house, a cake walk, prize giveaways, face paintings and numerous other activities for people of all ages.

Additionally, there will be pumpkin carving, pie eating and goblin contests during the Fall Festival.

Music also will be offered for the enjoyment of all who attend. Among the local performers already scheduled to appear at the Fall Festival include: Scott McKinney, a local acoustic guitarist and singer; Chrissy Kasper and her Clogging Team; the Avery County Fair’s most recent “Best In The Show” talent performer, Tasha Dellinger; and Kelly Perry and the Blue Ride Performing Arts.

According to Town Administrator Bill Bailey, more musical performers may be added to the event.

The Town of Newland is the highest county seat in the Eastern United States. Residents there are quick to share that they are part of a small town with big ideas on how to make life better for its citizens and visitors. They add that one such manner in which they believe they accomplish that objective is through special public events the town sponsors such as its annual Fall Festival.

Bailey, Newland Mayor Derek Roberts and Aldermen Christie Hughes, Lauren Turbyfill, Jamey Johnson, Gail Haller and Kenny Caraway as well as all other town employees invite the town’s residents, visitors and all others to attend the Fall Festival.

Turbyfill will sing The National Anthem to kick off the event.

In case of rain or other inclement weather, the Fall Festival will be moved to the Old Rock School Gymnasium, located at 185 Shady Street, next to Newland Elementary School.

For more information about Newland’s Fall Festival, call Town Hall at (828) 733-2023.

