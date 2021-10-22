Town of Boone’s Annual Halloween Celebration Boone BOO! to Take Place on October 31

Ashley Cook of Appalachian Rhythm Clogging & Dance leads a “Thriller” flash mob on King Street at the 2019 Boone BOO!

Boone BOO!, the Town of Boone’s annual Halloween celebration, takes place on Sunday, October 31, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Boone BOO! has become one of Boone’s trademark events, and we’re delighted to carry on this Halloween tradition,” says Town of Boone Cultural Resources Director, Mark Freed.

This outdoor celebration always delivers fun for the whole family. Participating Downtown Boone businesses will be giving out candy to trick-or-treaters throughout the duration of the event. Larger than-life inflatables, tricycle races in the streets, stilt walkers, and of course copious amounts of candy will all contribute to the festive atmosphere. A curated Halloween playlist will be streaming down King Street, and guests can enjoy a choreographed Halloween dance at the intersection of Depot Street at 5:30 p.m. – an encore performance in the footsteps of the 2019 event’s extravagant flash mob.

For those looking for some bonus silly and spooky fun, the Jones House and the Watauga Library will have festivities on their respective lawns. The Jones House will be moving its typical haunted house outdoors, creating a Halloween-themed tunnel. The Boone Public Works Department will also be on site with more goodies and activities, including treats for those with certain food allergies, and the Watauga Arts Council will display decorated pumpkins from its carving contest. The Watauga Library will play host to Jump! Boone, featuring inflatable games and bounce structures in the lawn space next to the building.

“After missing out on last year’s Boone BOO!, we know the local community is eager to have an opportunity to come together for a safe and family-friendly Halloween celebration where folks can show off their creative costumes, enjoy some lighthearted fun, and leave with a sack of candy and treats,” says Freed.

Additional safety protocols will be in effect for this year’s event, as many businesses will move out to the street and storefronts to distribute treats. To limit the spread of germs, trick-or-treaters are asked to allow attendants to hand out treats instead of reaching directly themselves. Hand sanitizer stations and portable restrooms will be available at designated locations downtown.

The central part of King Street, between Appalachian Street and Waters Street, will be closed from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to safely accommodate the increased pedestrian traffic. Parking will be free in downtown metered spaces and lots prior to the start of the event. Overflow parking for downtown visitors will be available at the First Baptist Church, who will also be giving out treats and hosting a special seasonal photo booth. Appalachian State’s Peacock Lot will be accessible to the public via Rivers Street.

Boone BOO! is presented by the Town of Boone in conjunction with the Downtown Boone Development Association and the Watauga County Public Library. As always, the Town of Boone strives to create a fun, safe, and family-friendly atmosphere and asks that all participants be mindful of this, particularly with regards to costumes and conduct. For more information about Boone BOO! please visit joneshouse.org or call 828-268-6280.

The Olson Family, dressed as characters from the animated Toy Story series pose on the Jones House lawn.

Trick-or-treaters stop for a quick photo with mascot Sparky in front of the Downtown Boone Fire Station.

