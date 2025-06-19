Town of Boone Public Notices: Next Town Council Meeting and Town Board Openings

If anyone wishes to have an agenda item considered by the Boone Town Council at one of their upcoming regular meetings scheduled for Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at 9 a.m., and Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at 6 p.m. it must be submitted to the Town Clerk by Friday, June 27, 2025, at 5 p.m.

The agenda item request form is available on the Town’s Website (www.townofboone.net) or can be picked up at Town Hall, 567 W. King Street. The request shall include a description of the subject matter involved and an explanation of the action requested. When appropriate, it shall be accompanied by materials and documents that may be needed to explain or understand the request.

If you have any questions, please contact Town Clerk Nicole Harmon-Church at 828-268-6200 or by e-mail at Nicole.harmon@townofboone.net.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Boone is currently soliciting applications from people who would like to serve on the following boards:

POSITIONS OPEN

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

Two regular positions, three alternate positions

CULTURAL RESOURCES ADVISORY BOARD

One vacant position

DOWNTOWN BOONE DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION

One Council-appointed position

HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION

Two regular positions, one student position

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION

Three regular positions

SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE

Two regular positions, three student positions

The next application deadline is June 27, 2025, by 5 p.m. If you qualify for any of the positions and would like to apply, please contact Town Clerk Nicole Harmon-Church at 268-6200 or e-mail Nicole.harmon@townofboone.net for more information. You may also visit the Town’s Website at www.townofboone.net to view information about the various boards and to download an application form.