Town of Boone Postpones Boone 150 Kick Off Party This Weekend; Rescheduled for Later Date

By Harley Nefe

January 23, 2022 is an important date for Boone, as it marks the town’s official 150th anniversary since its incorporation in 1872.

The original Sesquicentennial celebration was to kick off this weekend with a party to celebrate the Town of Boone’s 150th birthday at the Jones House Cultural Center. However, the Town of Boone has decided to postpone the event until people can gather together more safely.

The Boone 150 party will be rescheduled for a later date, most likely in the spring, said Mark Freed, the Director of Cultural Resources for the Town of Boone. The Cultural Resources Department has been tasked with supporting, coordinating and bringing people together and helping others find out what all will be taking place for the 150th celebration.

At the future party, attendees can expect to meet and greet with some of Boone’s current and former mayors and local leaders, Guests will also be able to check out a historic Boone 150 exhibit, grab some free giveaways and even enjoy some cake.

Despite the kick off celebration being postponed, folks are still encouraged to stop by the Jones House to receive a special Boone 150 wall calendar that includes historic images of Boone supplied by Digital Watauga.

The Town of Boone also wants to ensure everyone that there will be plenty of opportunities to celebrate the occasion all throughout 2022. There will be a series of events and commemorations taking place, including parades, historic walking tours, musical performances and exhibitions.

For more information on ways to celebrate, please visit the Boone 150 website and follow the Facebook and Instagram pages.

