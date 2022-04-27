Town of Blowing Rock Announces Public Meeting Concerning the Purchase of NCDOT Property on Highway 321 for $442,250

The Town of Blowing Rock will hold a public hearing on May 10, 2022. The hearing will begin at 6:00 P.M. or soon thereafter in the Town Council Chambers, Town Hall, 1036 Main Street, Blowing Rock NC to consider the following:

Enter into a contract to finance the purchase of real property from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The property is located on Hwy 321.

Tax Parcel Number 2817-19-3552-000

The property cost is $442,250 and will be fully financed.

The Public Hearing format will allow for speakers, or you may submit your comments anytime between the publication of this notice and the expiration of the twenty-four-hour period following the public hearing, which will be closed subject to the receipt of such comments received.

If you wish to participate in the public hearing, you can do so by sending an email to the Town Clerk, Hilari Hubner [email protected] Any comments submitted will be presented to Town Council at their meeting on May 10, 2022.

To watch the public hearing on May 10, 2022, online go to:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2l6mVydeqX4G2wF0vm1f-A

Council will take action in connection with the public hearing during its meeting on May 10, 2022.

