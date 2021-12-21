Town of Beech Mountain to Host Holiday Parade on December 22 at 4 p.m.

By Harley Nefe

It’s the holly jolly time of the year, and now is the time to get into the holiday spirit! The Town of Beech Mountain will be hosting their second annual Christmas Parade on Wednesday, December 22 at 4 p.m. and are looking forward to a fun filled evening of festivities that are open to the public.

The Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation Department will be putting on the parade, and the route will follow the Beech Mountain Parkway traveling east toward the White Wolf Lodge. It will begin at Beech Mountain Ski Resort and finish past Town Hall. Viewers and participants should aim to get to their spots by 3:30 p.m. because the roads will shut down with barricades around 4 p.m. for the start of the parade.

The parade will take place come rain or shine, and a map of the parade route with suggested parking and viewing areas can be found below:

Beech Mountain typically plans the parade around the week of Christmas as opposed to earlier in the month due to the influx of vacationers present.

It is an event designed to promote residents and visitors alike as well as the surrounding businesses. Therefore, anyone who would like to make a float and participate in the parade is encouraged to apply. Floats can be as simple as a decorated car or a carefully constructed trailer.

If someone is interested in being a part of the Christmas parade, they can call Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation at 828-387-3003 or email Assistant Director Kate Prisco at [email protected] for more information and to receive an application.

After the parade, the Town of Beech Mountain will be having a holiday festival held at the Town Hall where there will be a meet and greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Folks can have their pictures made as well as take part in some crafts and activities.

